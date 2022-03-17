Catching a break, and family time after the Budget: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - MPs caught a breather this week, after the fortnight-long debate on the Government's financial plans for the year ended last Friday (March 11).

Many used the week - which is also the March school holidays - to spend quality time with their children and spouses, after powering through the 73 hours of debate across 639 speeches on the various ministries' budgets.

Bonding on foot and with food

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended countless traditions, including MPs' annual post-Budget pow-wow.

"The PAP MPs used to organise a post-Budget dinner to round up the two weeks of debate," Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng noted wistfully. "However, those were the good old days pre-Covid-19."

Mr Baey said he was still glad as he could enjoy a quiet dinner with his wife, sharing a wefie with a scrumptious spread and the #TGIF hashtag.