Catching a break, and family time after the Budget: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - MPs caught a breather this week, after the fortnight-long debate on the Government's financial plans for the year ended last Friday (March 11).
Many used the week - which is also the March school holidays - to spend quality time with their children and spouses, after powering through the 73 hours of debate across 639 speeches on the various ministries' budgets.
Bonding on foot and with food
The Covid-19 pandemic has upended countless traditions, including MPs' annual post-Budget pow-wow.
"The PAP MPs used to organise a post-Budget dinner to round up the two weeks of debate," Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng noted wistfully. "However, those were the good old days pre-Covid-19."
Mr Baey said he was still glad as he could enjoy a quiet dinner with his wife, sharing a wefie with a scrumptious spread and the #TGIF hashtag.
He also hosted a Kahoot game - a platform for user-generated quizzes - during a Facebook Live session and a series of Instagram quiz questions to get Singaporeans to better understand the just-concluded Budget process in a light-hearted way.
For others, it was an opportunity to make new traditions.
Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) posted a series of photographs and a video from a group run after Parliament ended last Friday. Landmarks they ran past included the Marina Barrage as well as the Helix Bridge that overlooks Marina Bay.
She said: "It's the best way to catch up with each other after the intense fortnight of debates and stretch out our legs after many hours of sitting down in the Chamber.
"And of course, to support the Healthier SG strategy unveiled by Minister for Health (Ong Ye Kung) yesterday!"
The Healthier SG strategy will in the coming years see general practitioners become the anchor for Singaporeans' healthcare among other things, as Singapore shifts from a hospital-centric to a more sustainable preventive care model.
The MPs who joined her included Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang, Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) and Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC).
With any luck, we will see MPs do a mash-up at the close of next year's Budget: a fat-burning run to make up for the big dinner after.
Time out with the tribe
For others, it was a chance to carve out time for their loved ones.
Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) said that after two long weeks in Parliament, he was overdue for quality time with the family.
Last Saturday became an impromptu bring-the-family-to-work day, as he brought his daughter along to a walkabout in Anchorvale.
He covered the Parkview estate, which "perhaps not so coincidentally" had a number of playgrounds nestled within the blocks.
"Our little one proceeded to 'test the equipment' while daddy (mostly) had to content himself with walking around, making sure that everything else was in order," he said.
Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) also caught up with his three young daughters, posting a wefie of himself with them - all smiling widely.
He said: "Didn't see them much as I've been in Parliament but glad to have some super duper precious quality time with them today."
Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) had some good news to share, having tided through the long debates.
His fourth child, born prematurely last month, is being cared for in hospital. On Feb 26, he had said that between work and getting ready for the debates, he would pop by every day to feed and soothe his son.
Last Saturday, he said: "Someone's looking happy and excited! After weeks apart, a piece of my heart is coming home soon."
MPs with older, school-going children shared their ideas for family activities.
Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan posted a short clip of his children engaging in some arts and crafts.
He had spent Sunday afternoon painting unicorns with his young daughter.
Yio Chu Kang's Mr Yip brought his family to Pulau Ubin on Monday, which turned out to be quite the sultry day.
The family hiked to Ubin Quarry and trekked up Puaka Hill.
"Unfortunately, when asked what was most enjoyable about the trip, they all unanimously said that it was the ice lollies!" he said.
Zen and the art of mental health maintenance
With a major deliverable for the year delivered, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong decided to treat himself to some hanami, or flower appreciation. The lead architect behind this year's $109 billion Budget visited the Gardens by the Bay on Sunday to catch the cherry blossoms that are in bloom.
"Great to see many volunteers accompanying our migrant workers to enjoy the gardens over the weekend too!" he wrote on Facebook.
Netizens, perhaps accustomed to seeing the minister in a work shirt and speaking about Covid-19 measures on television unmasked, quipped that they could hardly recognise a masked Mr Wong, clad in a cap and polo T-shirt instead.
On Monday, Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) posted a picture of himself meditating in his office.
He urged everyone to take care of their mental health, a topic that has been in the spotlight due to the pandemic.
"Ten minutes of deep breathing mindfulness exercise daily is all you need for a start," he said. "Take small steps to proactively improve and maintain your health."