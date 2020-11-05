Case shows everyone is equal before the law here: Shanmugam

A foreign domestic worker was charged and found guilty of theft in Singapore and the complainant was a wealthy, powerful person, but the maid was later acquitted by the High Court on appeal.

This shows that everyone is equal before the law and it does not matter who the person is, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam as he gave a detailed account of the series of events in Ms Parti Liyani's case, which sparked debate about the fairness of the justice system.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, he said the case illustrates how the rule of law functions in Singapore.

"We may agree or disagree with the State Court's or High Court's decisions and conclusions. But that is a different matter," he added. "This case shows that the criminal justice system as a whole works."

He was making a ministerial statement on the case involving Ms Parti, whom the High Court on Sept 4 acquitted of theft from then Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family. The case sparked an uproar, with MPs and others raising questions about the criminal justice system.

Mr Shanmugam said there is a sense in many societies that the elite have bent the rules to their advantage and were "buying off, suborning those in government".

"People are fed up with unfair structures. Equal opportunities are drying up," he added.

However, this is not the case in Singapore, he said, adding that it is all the more critical to protect the integrity of the system that has been built up over the years.

"We must jealously guard the availability of equal opportunities. We must ensure that everyone has a fair shake. We must be alert, guard against the wealthy and the powerful taking unfair advantages," he said. "If Liew Mun Leong did unfairly influence the proceedings, then it will be a hit to our foundations. It will hit our sense of fairness, equality, justice. A dent to Project Singapore itself because Singapore is built on these ideals."

The country has always guarded against the corrosion of its justice system, but this does not mean that there will be no abuse of power or corruption, said the minister. When it happens, there must be swift, decisive actions to punish those responsible and stamp out such behaviour, and successive governments have been very clear about this position, he added.

He cited the investigation of Teh Cheang Wan, who was minister for national development between 1979 and 1986, for corruption as a prime example of the Government's "ruthless intensity in upholding integrity".

He was one of the most senior members of first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's Cabinet, yet when corruption allegations surfaced, Mr Lee directed the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau to investigate, said Mr Shanmugam.

"Mr Lee said at that time: 'There is no way a minister can avoid investigations, and a trial if there is evidence to support one.'"

These values of Singapore's founding generation of leaders have been scrupulously stressed and adhered to by the two succeeding prime ministers, and are like "religious commandments", he added.

"There cannot be any compromise."

Mr Shanmugam noted that under Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, many high-ranking officials who have erred have had action taken against them.

He cited several examples:

Former Singapore Civil Defence Force commissioner Peter Lim was jailed for six months in 2012 and dismissed from the public service for corruption.

Former CPIB assistant director Edwin Yeo was jailed for 10 years for criminal breach of trust as a public servant and forgery.

Former National Kidney Foundation chief executive T. T. Durai was jailed for three months for corruption.

Former Singapore Environment Council executive director Howard Shaw was jailed for 12 weeks for paid sex with a minor.

Said the minister: "The message is: It doesn't matter who you are. If you do wrong, action will be taken."