Call to train cabbies to drive buses as buffer against urgent shortage

Taxi drivers could be trained to drive public buses so that they can be activated in case of an urgent shortage of bus drivers, said Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas).

"Covid-19 (has) highlighted the vulnerability of our public bus workforce," he told Parliament yesterday during the debate on the Transport Ministry's budget.

"We should build a reserve public bus captain pool - one that can be activated upon short notice to fill urgent manpower gaps."

Public transport operator SBS Transit had said on Feb 15 that it was facing a shortage of almost 80 drivers because of a surge in the number of drivers who had Covid-19.

Yesterday, Mr Yong said taxi drivers who are trained as reserve bus drivers could drive buses once a month, to keep their driving skills and route familiarity current.

He noted that two of the public bus operators, SBS Transit and SMRT, already have taxi companies within their corporate groups.

"I hope the Land Transport Authority (LTA) can work with the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) to initiate a pilot with the two companies," added Mr Yong, who is NTWU's executive secretary.

Meanwhile, Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) said the Government should capitalise on the remote working trend brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce travel demand during morning peak hours. The public service, which employs about 150,000 officers, can consider encouraging its staff to continue to work from home for one to two days each week, or to allow them to go to the office after morning peak hours, he added. Unions can also chip in to encourage similar practices in the private sector.

Even if the Government is successful in reducing demand for peak-hour public transport ridership, the Transport Ministry should not slow down the construction of new MRT lines, Mr Ang said.

"However, we can consider reducing the number of trains deployed to save on the operating, maintenance and fixed asset costs like rolling stock if we are successful in flattening the peak-hour travel pattern," he added.

They were among 10 MPs who spoke on the ministry's budget yesterday. The MPs sought updates on a range of topics, such as the Government's plans to help the aviation sector recover and also infrastructure construction updates. Some proposed new initiatives across land, air and sea transport.

Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) urged the LTA to conduct public consultations with affected residents if it plans to cut bus services with low ridership.

He suggested that the LTA first consider switching to smaller buses or extending the intervals between buses. "If bus services must be removed, the frequency of the remaining feeder services to bus interchanges or MRT stations should be increased to make up for them," he said.