Call to redouble efforts to transform economy amid labour, carbon constraints

While war and global inflationary pressures are responsible for the current increase in prices here, carbon and labour are set to be permanent constraints for Singapore's economy, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.
Even if the war in Ukraine had not happened, Singapore would still need to adjust to an increase in energy prices as it decarbonises its economy, he said. The country's rapidly ageing population means it will continue to face a tight labour market in the future.
This means Singapore cannot offset labour and carbon costs perpetually and must double down on its transformation efforts to make its economy more resilient to external shocks, Mr Wong added in a ministerial statement.
He gave the House an update on the macroeconomic situation amid the conflict in Ukraine and the Government's approach on issues such as inflation and support for households. He highlighted several factors that contributed to rising global prices in 2021, such as expansionary macroeconomic policies adopted by major economies amid the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain pressures and demand for energy outstripping supply.
With the war in Ukraine, it is now likely that global inflation will be higher for longer, Mr Wong noted. Inflation in Germany and the United States has already risen to nearly 8 per cent, the highest in 40 years, and no one can tell how the war in Ukraine will unfold, he said.
"We all hope that attempts to de-escalate are successful, and a diplomatic solution can be found... but we must be prepared for a prolonged conflict, or even further escalation, which will cause further supply disruptions and additional inflationary pressures," he said.
He noted that the global economy is continuing to grapple with supply chain issues due to the pandemic. In the longer term, global warming and increased adverse weather events could affect agricultural productivity and reduce food production, putting upward pressure on prices, and the global economy will also have to internalise the cost of carbon in its overall consumption over time, he added.
Mr Wong noted how central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have raised interest rates to tackle inflation, with the European Central Bank expected to follow suit. They also face a difficult dilemma in needing to balance economic growth and reining in prices.
If downside risks of higher inflation and slower growth for the global economy materialise, there will be a major impact on Singapore as a small and open economy.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) had pre-emptively raised the rate of appreciation of its exchange rate policy band in October last year and also in an off-cycle move this January, to help dampen inflationary pressures.
"Monetary policy will continue to do its part to ensure medium-term price stability," he said.
The MAS is watching closely the impact of geopolitical-and pandemic-related shocks on the economy and inflation, and will issue its monetary policy statement later this month as scheduled.
Mr Wong underscored the importance of restructuring and transformation to be more resilient to external shocks. "This is also how we sustain continued income growth for Singaporeans, with earnings rising faster than inflation, so that we can retain and grow our purchasing power, and achieve higher standards of living," he said.
Citing how the pandemic had accelerated the pace of digitalisation among businesses here, the minister hoped the current increase in business costs and energy prices will motivate firms to change mindsets and practices, and tap available schemes to transform.
He noted that this is not the first time Singapore has had to deal with challenging external conditions. Its inflation was as high as 30 per cent year on year in the first half of 1974 and around 10 per cent in the second quarter of 1980 during the oil crises. "These events underscored our vulnerabilities to inflation, as a price-taking, small open economy. In response, in the early 1980s, we developed a unique exchange rate-centred monetary policy that helped tame imported inflation."
Similarly, the Government's swift action helped Singapore navigate the 2008 to 2009 global financial crisis, and measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic enabled resident employment and income to recover to pre-pandemic levels while keeping the death toll low.
Singapore now faces yet another economic challenge, he said. "After many years of relative price stability, the recent surge of higher inflation has understandably come as a shock to many. But when viewed against the global context and our own experience, I hope we can better understand the causes of higher prices and what we can do to manage this together."
Singapore must not let the current situation become a "blame game", he said. "What we are experiencing today in Singapore is the result of external forces that impact the entire global economy. We can't do very much to change this, but we can continue to keep faith with one another as we have done over the last two years."