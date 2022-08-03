Call for paid nursing breaks, more lactation rooms for mums at work

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) has called for buildings that contain offices and sited in business parks to have more lactation rooms, and working mothers to have paid nursing breaks.

Citing a local survey of about 970 respondents by the Breastfeeding Mothers' Support Group Singapore this year, Mr Ng stated in Parliament yesterday that eight in 10 working mothers said one of the things they need most is a lactation room.

The same survey found that the challenges of expressing milk at work is one of the top three reasons why mothers stop breastfeeding.

In his adjournment motion, Mr Ng said: "Dedicated lactation rooms are the best way to facilitate breastfeeding. Today, too many mothers are forced to use undignified spaces like toilets or storerooms. Such mixed-use spaces are often dirty or disruptive, and the stress can block mothers from expressing milk."

Currently, the Ministry of National Development requires one lactation room for buildings with a gross floor area of 10,000 sq m or more. Mr Ng proposed that the Government lower this threshold so that more buildings are required to have such a room.

Larger buildings with a higher gross floor area should also have more than one lactation room.

He also proposed that lactation breaks be legislated. Two-thirds of working mothers in the survey he referred to said they do not have time at work to express milk.

Acknowledging the progress made over the years, Mr Ng said various ministries and organisations have done more to support breastfeeding mothers at the workplace.

He noted that based on local studies, the rate of exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months has grown from 1 per cent in 2011 to 38.2 per cent in 2019.

A more inclusive workplace with greater support for this group might make it easier for them to re-enter or remain in work, he added.

In response, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said building requirements for lactation rooms have expanded over the years, as a result of regular reviews of the Code on Accessibility in the Built Environment.

The last review that led to the latest lactation room requirement in 2020 took two years and was carried out by a committee, which had considered that the demand for such facilities will vary depending on each building's user profile.