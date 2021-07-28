Call for more aid to address pandemic's impact on workers' mental health

The switch to work-from-home arrangements amid the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of workers here, said National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong.

He was one of seven MPs bringing attention to the issue, each highlighting the role that different aspects of life - such as family time, the arts and sports - play in mental wellness.

They were speaking in Parliament yesterday during the debate on the support measures for the current phase two (heightened alert) period.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong acknowledged in his round-up speech the toll that Covid-19 has taken on the mental well-being of people here, and assured the House that the Government takes the issue very seriously.

In his speech, Mr Yong cited a March survey commissioned by human resource software firm Employment Hero, which showed that seven in 10 local employees had felt stressed by Covid-19 in the past six months.

In a survey NTUC conducted, 60 per cent of workers said they had experienced difficulties distinguishing between work and non-work hours when working from home.

"This might be why Microsoft's Work Trend Index reported that 58 per cent of workers in Singapore said they felt overworked, while 49 per cent felt exhausted.

"But despite our high stress levels, there remain significant barriers to seeking assistance," said Mr Yong, citing costs as one barrier.

"We must take concrete steps to break the stigma, and make quality mental healthcare more accessible to all Singaporeans," said Mr Yong.

Workers' Party (WP) MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) noted the difficulty in drawing a line between work and time off while working from home, and the toll it has taken on rest and family time.

With more staying at home, he said, there has been an increase in reports of disputes between neighbours over the last year.

Fellow WP MP Louis Chua (Seng-kang GRC) suggested a shorter four-day work week, saying this could lead to better mental health outcomes, while Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) called for help to be given to employers to start employee-support programmes to promote mental wellness.

Nominated MP Mark Chay, a former Olympic athlete and now national para swimming coach, said the disruptions have hit the sports and fitness industry hard.

He called for more help for the nearly 600 establishments in the sports and fitness industry, saying a benefit of staying active is that it strengthens mental health.

WP MP Raeesah Khan (Seng-kang GRC) highlighted the toll the pandemic has taken on the younger generation, noting that students may be especially vulnerable to long-lasting mental health impacts.

"We need to pay closer attention to our younger generation. This pandemic is happening for them in their formative years, and will shape their perspective on life as they go on to become adults," she added.

Rounding up the debate, Mr Wong said the Government has set up a new inter-agency task force to bring together different government agencies to address mental health.

Chaired by Senior Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary, the group will provide a coordinated national response to the mental health needs of Singaporeans arising from the pandemic.

It has evolved from the Covid-19 mental wellness task force that was announced last October.

"Together with our healthcare professionals and social service agencies, we have stepped up efforts and invested significant resources to enhance the mental well-being of Singaporeans.

"And we will continue to do so - the focus areas include awareness, prevention, the destigmatisation of mental health issues and treatment," said Mr Wong.