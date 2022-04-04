Businesses to get more support as electricity prices rise: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Businesses can expect to receive more support or find it easier to apply for existing grants amid rising electricity prices, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng told Parliament on Monday (April 4).

As electricity costs soar following the global energy crisis last year and the Russia-Ukraine war, Dr Tan noted that more businesses will be looking at ways to improve their energy efficiency as well as make operations greener and more sustainable.

Said Dr Tan: "The Government will do our part to assist companies in this transition.

"We are studying various options, such as expanding the range of supportable solutions or making it easier for businesses to apply for existing grants."

Already, several measures have been implemented to help businesses improve energy efficiency, said Dr Tan in his ministerial statement on inflation and business costs.

For example, the National Environment Agency's Energy Efficiency Fund provides grants for manufacturers to adopt energy-efficient technologies, he said.

Building owners can tap the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark Incentive Scheme for grants to improve the energy performance of existing buildings, while Enterprise Singapore's Enterprise Sustainability Programme supports local enterprises in optimising their energy and carbon use, he added.

Since last September, a confluence of factors has caused the prices of oil and natural gas to spike here. The factors include a supply-demand mismatch in global energy markets, upstream production issues in Indonesia's West Natuna gas field and gas pressure issues from South Sumatra.

While some demand issues have abated with the end of the Northern Hemisphere winter and production issues in Indonesian gas fields have been resolved, the gas supply situation remains tight, exacerbated and made protracted by the conflict in Ukraine, said Dr Tan.

Last week, industry regulator Energy Market Authority (EMA) announced that it will extend measures to secure Singapore's energy supply and stabilise the market as well as a scheme to help large electricity consumers secure retail contracts till June 30.

The scheme, called the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme, allows large energy users to secure one-month contracts for electricity at capped prices.

"This will give businesses, especially SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), a bit more time to respond to the evolving global energy situation," said Dr Tan.

EMA has also worked with Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric to offer business consumers with an average monthly consumption of 4 megawatt-hours (MWh) to 50 MWh long-term fixed price plans ranging from six months to three years.

He said the industry regulator will continue to monitor the situation and may extend the measures further or introduce new measures, if necessary.

But consumers must also be prepared to face higher electricity bills over time, especially if the prices of oil and gas remain elevated, added Dr Tan.

He said: "The Government can and will help to smooth out extreme fluctuations in energy prices, but over the longer term, electricity prices have to reflect the costs of procurement and production.

"It is not tenable for the Government to... keep domestic electricity prices lower than the global prices, which Singapore must pay for energy in the first place."