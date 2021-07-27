Business transformation key to avoid being left behind after Covid-19: Gan

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on almost every economy in the world, and those that respond well, adapt and transform quickly will emerge stronger and move ahead of others, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong told Parliament yesterday.

"To ensure that we do not get left behind once the dust settles, we must turn this once-in-a-generation crisis into a once-in-a-generation opportunity, to transform our businesses, develop new areas of growth and strengthen our connections to the global economy," he said in a ministerial statement on the Government's business and economic response to Covid-19.

Mr Gan noted that the Government has delivered eight Budgets over 1½ years to support businesses and save jobs - including the Supplementary Supply Bill that was introduced in Parliament yesterday.

Schemes such as the Jobs Support Scheme, Jobs Growth Incentive, rental relief and tax rebates were also introduced, along with enterprise financing schemes. The Government also worked with banks to put a moratorium on loan repayment.

"Together, these efforts have helped avert massive business failures, a much deeper recession and higher unemployment," Mr Gan said.

Businesses and workers have told officials that while the help has been critical and helpful, it can serve only as "temporary pain relief", and they would prefer to resume business fully and for the economy to grow again, he said.

Many are therefore transforming their businesses to seek out new opportunities and prepare for the recovery, he said.

But he acknowledged that it is not easy for businesses to juggle everyday challenges and the need to transform.

This was why the Emerging Stronger Taskforce was set up in May last year to examine Singapore's post-Covid-19 economic strategies. It released its report in May this year, and some of the nine public-private partnerships it formed, known as Alliances for Action (AfAs), have delivered promising results.

The minister cited the AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences, which he said made possible innovations in safe events for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) industry that has provided some relief to the sector while elevating its international profile.

Mr Gan also said the AfA on Supply Chain Digitalisation created the Singapore Trade Data Exchange, a piece of digital infrastructure that allows businesses to share trade data with one another in a trusted and safe manner, in response to a growing demand for supply chain transparency and resilience.

Some sectors, such as the financial, infocomm technology, biomedical manufacturing and electronics sectors, are doing well despite the pandemic.

Mr Gan said the Government's focus for these sectors is to "add wind to their sails" and help them create new products, forge new partnerships and break into new markets.

GOING FORWARD We will continue to work closely with industry and partner businesses in this endeavour to give them the support they need to raise their productivity, innovate and grow beyond our shores. We will also help workers to be ready for the challenges in the new normal. As businesses transform to remain competitive and seize new opportunities, workers will also need to learn new knowledge and acquire new skills. The need for workers to upgrade and upskill is more urgent than ever. TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER GAN KIM YONG

In some of these sectors, AfAs have helped identify growth opportunities, the minister said. He said the AfA on medical technology product development, for instance, recognised the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and identified in-vitro diagnostics as one such sub-sector that Singapore can grow.

"We will continue to work closely with industry and partner businesses in this endeavour to give them the support they need to raise their productivity, innovate and grow beyond our shores.

"We will also help workers to be ready for the challenges in the new normal. As businesses transform to remain competitive and seize new opportunities, workers will also need to learn new knowledge and acquire new skills. The need for workers to upgrade and upskill is more urgent than ever."

Mr Gan further urged employers to work with the Government and its tripartite partners to upgrade and redesign jobs, as well as invest in workforce training.