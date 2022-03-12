Building stronger safety nets to renew social compact

Extending a helping hand to the vulnerable groups in society played a big role in the debates across ministries.
The various measures announced over the past two weeks illustrate Budget 2022's stated intent to build a fair and inclusive society.
- Low-income families who seek support from different agencies will not have to go through the hassle of making multiple applications as the Ministry of Social and Family Development will be allowing those on ComCare to automatically qualify for other help schemes. This move tackles a common bugbear for these families - that they have to spend extra time providing the same documents and evidence to qualify for different support schemes.
- Other vulnerable groups getting more support include those with disabilities - a new school for children with multiple disabilities will be set up in the west of Singapore - as well as inmates, as a new masterplan will see them pick up digital skills prior to their release in a bid to help them better reintegrate into society.
- Aspiring para-athletes will have a clear pathway from recreational participation to high-performance sport with a new Para Sport Academy. The academy will offer 10 sports, such as cerebral palsy football and wheelchair tennis, to about 500 participants.
- With the rapid take-up of digital technology, a worry among parents is that their children will be exposed to online harms - territory that is continually evolving. The Ministry of Communications and Information announced that online platforms will be legally required to take prompt action when users report harmful content, and implement systems such as content filters to protect children.
- Protections for vulnerable workers are also being reinforced. The new Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme to be rolled out by the Ministry of Manpower means that employers will have to commit to paying all local workers - Singaporeans and permanent residents - at least the local qualifying salary of $1,400, and follow any relevant progressive wage models. This aims to give a boost to lower-wage workers and narrow the income gap.
- Another group of vulnerable workers are migrant workers, whose dangerous conditions while being ferried in lorries have raised concerns, including from MPs and activists. All lorries ferrying migrant workers must now be equipped with speed limiters and must have a designated person on board who can stop the driver if he is too tired or driving in an unsafe way. There will also be new rules to ensure drivers ferrying these workers have enough rest.
- More support for migrant workers in terms of medical coverage is also on the cards. Employers of maids and other migrant workers on work permits and S Passes will need to buy higher medical insurance coverage for these workers by the end of the year. They must buy plans with a minimum annual claim limit of $60,000 for hospitalisation and surgical procedures, up from $15,000 now.