Building on the feedback from the ground

In further delaying a hike in the goods and services tax to next year and implementing it in two stages, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong cited concerns over rising prices.

This attention to ground sentiment was a theme throughout the ministries' debates, as measures were announced to tackle issues raised by various groups - from home owners struggling to sell their flats, to residents dealing with noisy neighbours, to healthcare workers increasingly facing abuse amid the pandemic.

Some of these changes seek to address concerns over fairness and just treatment, across race, nationality, jobs and aptitude in school.