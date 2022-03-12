Building on the feedback from the ground

In further delaying a hike in the goods and services tax to next year and implementing it in two stages, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong cited concerns over rising prices.
This attention to ground sentiment was a theme throughout the ministries' debates, as measures were announced to tackle issues raised by various groups - from home owners struggling to sell their flats, to residents dealing with noisy neighbours, to healthcare workers increasingly facing abuse amid the pandemic.
Some of these changes seek to address concerns over fairness and just treatment, across race, nationality, jobs and aptitude in school.
- The Housing Board will offer to buy back flats from owners who find it difficult to sell them due to the Ethnic Integration Policy. To be eligible, they need to have owned the flat for at least 10 years and made regular, genuine attempts over six months to sell it at a reasonable asking price on the open market.
- A points-based system called Compass (Complementarity Assessment Framework) will be used to evaluate higher-paid foreign professionals applying for Employment Passes to work in Singapore. This is in addition to a salary threshold that was raised for the third time in under three years. The minimum pay for mid-level skilled employees on S Passes has also been increased, although those in seven selected occupations will be able to switch to become work permit holders instead.
- As part of a shift in focus away from grades alone, more schools are being added to the subject-based banding programme, which lets students take subjects at different levels according to their strengths. The programme will eventually replace the current streaming system. Junior colleges will also offer more places under the direct school admission (DSA) route for students with talents other than in academics. Mid-year exams in all primary and secondary schools will be scrapped.
- Make-up pay for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will be automatically computed, removing the need to manually claim lost income during NSmen activities. There will be a base monthly pay of $1,600 for all, regardless of rank and vocation.
- A panel will be set up to define what constitutes unacceptable neighbourhood noise disturbances. The Government will refer to these norms when facilitating mediation at the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals. Consumers and small businesses can also settle drawn-out complaints and issues with telcos through an Alternative Dispute Resolution Scheme, instead of going to court. The telcos will bear 50 per cent to 90 per cent of fees.
- The courts will be given more powers to ensure judgments in civil proceedings are enforced, a move that will help small businesses and people representing themselves - who may otherwise spend disproportionate time, effort and cost to ensure compliance.
- A work group will look into preventing abuse and harassment of healthcare workers. Work processes will also be reviewed and measures put in place to boost well-being - especially of junior doctors. Healthcare staff have been under siege throughout Singapore's Covid-19 fight, with long hours and fatigue leading to higher resignation rates.