Building for Singapore and Singaporeans of the future

At each Budget, the Government lays out its plans not just for the upcoming year but also for the future - sometimes decades away.
Measures were introduced this year to address the issue of the fast-ageing population and its potential strain on the healthcare system, as well as the ever-pressing climate crisis.
- As part of preparations for a green transition, every Housing Board town will be "EV-Ready" by 2025 - a commitment made by Transport Minister S. Iswaran to install at least three electric vehicle charging points at each of nearly 2,000 HDB carparks over the next three to four years. The Land Transport Authority also aims to have 60,000 charging points across the island by 2030.
- Consumers will, from mid-2023, have to pay at least five cents for every disposable bag, regardless of material, they take at most supermarket outlets here, in a bid to encourage the public to be more judicious with their use of disposables. Excessive use of disposable bags has a negative impact on the environment and environmental groups here have been calling for a charge on disposable bags for years.
- Singapore is broadening its focus for local food production beyond leafy vegetables, eggs and food fish to other food types, such as tomatoes, mushrooms and shrimp. This is part of efforts to transform the agri-food industry here with climate-resilient and sustainable technologies to provide 30 per cent of the country's food needs locally by 2030.
- Major changes in how healthcare is delivered are afoot to better prepare for an ageing society. To shift the pressure from acute hospitals to more community settings such as general practitioner clinics or polyclinics, each resident here will from next year be invited to enrol with one general practitioner or polyclinic doctor, who will work with the resident to prevent or manage chronic conditions. Doing so would free up hospitals to focus on emergencies and complex treatments as demand rises from a fast-ageing population.
- Ten new polyclinics are slated to open between this year and 2030, while existing ones in towns such as Pasir Ris and Clementi will be redeveloped. There are currently 23 polyclinics here. One of the newly announced polyclinics, in Taman Jurong, will have elderly-friendly and accessibility features for the convenience of patients and incorporate pandemic-ready infrastructure.
- Lifelong learning will also be reinforced as industries and careers are set to experience greater volatility in the coming years. A new SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme for mid-career workers will be launched next month to help Singaporeans looking to switch careers. They can take industry-oriented, modular training courses lasting from three to 12 months.
- From June 1, the Additional SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career Support) will be expanded to cover around 7,000 courses, up from about 350 courses now. This move comes after feedback from the ground that individuals not looking to switch careers would also like to use their free SkillsFuture credit for upskilling.