Building a secure country and sustainable economy

Budgets are also about concrete moves to meet immediate, pressing needs - and with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was apt that the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced a major upgrade to deal with the looming spectre of digital threats.
Just as key is preserving Singapore's status and competitiveness as a global hub, and for the nation to become more sustainable through the Singapore Green Plan 2030. Here are significant steps taken in these directions.
- A new branch of the military - the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) - will be set up to complement the army, navy and air force. It will integrate the Singapore Armed Forces' military intelligence services, cyber defences, electronic protection and C4I (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence) systems. Mindef and Nanyang Technological University have also launched a programme to train selected full-time national servicemen to become digital specialists under the DIS.
- As part of efforts to stop scams, money mules will no longer be able to escape punishment and will instead face money laundering charges with lower culpability. It was previously difficult to prove their intent and hence prosecute such individuals who move tainted funds for crime syndicates.
- A safety rating system for e-commerce platforms will be introduced, and telcos will be required to install enhanced safeguards to block scam calls, SMSes and websites.
- Support will be injected into all levels of the economy - from $50 million to help heartland shops go digital, to the Singapore Global Enterprises programme that will help to raise local talent and local firms into global players. These come under the Singapore Economy 2030 vision, which includes an overall target to grow exports to at least $1 trillion by 2030, and plans and strategies across the key economic pillars of services, manufacturing, trade and enterprises.
- The aviation sector will get $500 million to rebuild capacity and reclaim Singapore's position as a global air hub. The sum will be used to support manpower, industry transformation and safe air travel and operational needs.
- A new research institute on Jurong Island will explore ways to reduce the industrial sector's carbon footprint, while manufacturing firms and building owners will get more funding and grants to adopt energy-efficient technologies and cut down on emissions. At least $300 million will be invested to reduce emissions in the maritime industry as Singapore, a global cargo hub, gears up for a multi-fuel future.
- Singapore's food security goals will also get a leg-up with the introduction of leases for coastal fish farms, which will provide more certainty for farmers and encourage technological investments to improve yields and increase overall production.
- The number of places where smoking is banned will be extended to include all public parks, gardens and 10 recreational beaches, among others. When the ban kicks in on July 1, smokers will largely be able to light up only in designated smoking areas and open public spaces such as vacant land, uncovered walkways and uncovered areas on the top deck of multi-storey carparks.