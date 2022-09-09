Building a cohesive society requires deliberate, consistent effort: DPM Wong

The Covid-19 pandemic was a test of social cohesion, and trust played a key part in tackling the crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

An Oxford study found that high-trust countries - where people trusted the authorities to manage the crisis and one another to do the right thing - had lower Covid-19 death rates, he added.

Today's challenges, such as rising costs and geopolitical tensions, will again strain social unity.

The question, therefore, is how to deepen the reservoirs of trust in a volatile world, he said at an international conference on social cohesion.

"If I were to distil Singapore's approach, it would be this: That social cohesion does not come about by chance, but is achieved only through a deliberate and consistent effort to understand one another, to accommodate one another, and to flourish together," said Mr Wong.

People should also believe they can benefit from the nation's prosperity, which is why Singapore has pursued inclusive growth, he added.

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, was speaking to religious leaders, policymakers, academics and civil society activists on the third and last day of the International Conference on Cohesive Societies held at Raffles City Convention Centre.

More than 800 participants from over 40 countries came together to discuss issues of faith, identity and cohesion.

In his speech, Mr Wong said social cohesion begins with people working to understand one another and overcoming the natural tendency to gravitate towards those who look or sound like them.

This starts with fostering contact and interaction between people from different backgrounds.

Singapore does this deliberately, he said, citing its policies on public housing and common spaces like hawker centres and schools.

The Republic has also put effort into promoting dialogue among community, religious and government leaders, he added.

But engendering social contact is not enough, said Mr Wong.

In diverse societies, there are bound to be issues where people cannot see eye to eye, as there may be deeply held positions stemming from fundamentally different world views.

"The question then is how do we resolve these fundamental disagreements - how do we strike a balance, and not allow different views to tear a society apart," he said.

He noted the many instances globally where disagreements have led to divisions.

Without dialogue and compromise, issues turn into zero-sum battles and groups start pitting themselves against one another.

Societies become more inclined towards suspicion and antagonism, making it difficult to take on existential issues like climate change, he said.

Singapore has experienced this, said Mr Wong, citing the racial riots in the 1960s. It determined to go down a different path, and sought to resolve differences through negotiation and compromise, and foster a culture of accommodation, he said.

The guiding principle, he added, is to preserve maximum space for each community to lead its own lives. This does not mean giving each group everything it wants, but striving for a balance of interests that everyone can live with.

"It also means rejecting calls for maximum entitlements by any single group and avoiding attempts to construe every compromise as an injustice.

"This is not easy to do, but over time it has become ingrained in our collective mindset," he said.

"And when people see that this is not only possible, but valuable and precious, it spurs them on to engage with one another, build consensus, find ways to compromise different views and deepen social cohesion."

This is a "never-ending journey", he added.

As society's views evolve, so too must policies. Mr Wong said it is done not through forceful decisions, but through negotiation and compromise in Singapore.

He also underscored the importance of people being able to flourish together - each person feeling he can benefit from the nation's continued prosperity, forge dignified and fulfilling lives, and see his children do better than he did.

"They must see an arc of progress in their society and not feel eclipsed by it," he said.

This is why the Forward Singapore exercise is being conducted to refresh the social compact and ensure inclusive growth with opportunities for all, as well as assure that people will be supported if they fall on hard times, he said.

The task of building an inclusive society is not just the responsibility of the Government, but of every community and citizen, he added.

Mr Wong noted that everyone is involved in the "project" of social cohesion in different ways.

It can often seem like an uphill battle, but the work is never finished, he added, expressing the hope that people will encourage one another and press on in their labours.

"For if we do, if we deepen, tighten and strengthen the societies we belong to, we will also do our part to make this world better, and perhaps a little brighter," he said.

"And that is certainly a project well worth our while to pursue."