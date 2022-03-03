Budget has something for all, with more for those who need it

Making various groups in Singapore pay more tax instead of raising the goods and service tax (GST) is "simplistic and divisive", said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

He was responding to Workers' Party and Progress Singapore Party MPs who said the hike was not needed and the wealthy, large companies and future generations can afford to pay more in taxes.

"I can understand why they think these alternatives are politically more attractive options to offer. But I'm afraid they are too simplistic and divisive and will end up creating more problems for our society," said the minister.

Rounding up the debate on the Budget, Mr Wong said Singapore's fiscal system is fair and provides support for all, but is tilted towards those who need it more.

The Republic cannot sustain a tax system where the bulk of the burden is borne by a small group of people at the top, he added.

"It will not be possible to hold our society together if only a small group of people are required to pay more taxes all the time, while the rest simply get to piggyback on their contributions to enjoy more benefits," he said.

A broad-based tax like the GST is vital because it makes a direct link between the demands of Singaporean voters and their responsibilities as citizens, said Mr Wong. Breaking this link would encourage irresponsible lobbying and playing to the gallery. This is akin to having someone else "pay for the good things in life", he warned.

Singapore has a system of collective responsibility where everyone contributes towards the cost of delivering services, which benefits everyone, but those who have greater means bear a higher burden as they draw less Government support while still enjoying some benefits, said Mr Wong. While those with less means carry a lighter share, they still have to contribute but they will receive more benefits compared with how much they put in, he added.

"In this way, we all do our part to help ourselves and one another, and we strengthen the trust that binds us together as a society. This is a fair and inclusive system."

In his speech, the minister laid out the benefit-to-tax ratios for Singaporean households: The bottom 20 per cent of households get $4 in benefits for every dollar they pay in tax, while the middle 20 per cent get $2 in benefits. The top 20 per cent get 30 cents in benefits for every dollar in tax.

Achieving these ratios is "no mean feat", said Mr Wong, who assured MPs the Government will continue to work hard to maintain this principle in the coming years.

Singapore's system of taxes and benefits continues to be fair and highly progressive, he said, pointing out that retiree citizen households, on average, get $6,900 in net benefits per member.

The bottom 10 per cent of households with at least one employed member get a significant amount in net benefits, such as grants and subsidies, at $5,900 per member.

This works out to about 90 per cent of their household income.

"Put another way, government benefits will nearly double the amount of resources for these households. It is a significant and tangible form of support," he said.

As people earn more, such net benefits are correspondingly reduced, and the higher-income are net contributors who give more than they receive.

But they benefit as well, reaping gains from Singapore's political stability, social cohesion and the overall environment, he said.

Mr Wong said those in the 40th to 60th percentiles of household income continue to get more benefits than the taxes they pay.

As for those in 60th to 90th percentiles, they pay some taxes after taking into account the subsidies and transfers they receive.

Mr Wong acknowledged this group faces pressures.

This is why the Government has expanded its support in areas like education and healthcare, especially for those who care for young ones and elderly parents, he said.

Extra care has also been taken to make sure the middle-income continue to have a low tax burden - one that is currently significantly lower compared to other cities.

"They enjoy many benefits in Singapore - affordable public housing and healthcare, beautiful parks, excellent infrastructure, quality pre-schools, schools and tertiary institutions with highly subsidised fees," said Mr Wong.

Singapore has no issue with people doing well and achieving success. Its tax system must never discourage hard work, but at the same time, stark income inequalities or social stratifications have to be avoided, he added.

It is for these reasons that the system of taxes and transfers here will be continually reviewed to achieve a balance between rewarding enterprise, innovation and work, and reducing social inequalities.

The Budget has something for everyone, said Mr Wong. A significant part of social spending will go towards access to social provisions such as quality housing, healthcare and education, supporting the aspirations of all citizens.

"We will continue to review our eligibility criteria and schemes, so that support is sufficient and targeted towards those in need."