Budget debate: Train taxi drivers to drive buses to buffer against urgent manpower gaps, proposes MP

SINGAPORE - Taxi drivers could be trained to drive public buses so that they can be activated in case of an urgent shortage of bus drivers, said Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) on Tuesday (March 8).

"Covid-19 (has) highlighted the vulnerability of our public bus workforce," he said in Parliament during the debate on the Transport Ministry's budget.

"We should build a reserve public bus captain pool - one that can be activated upon short notice to fill urgent manpower gaps."

Public transport operator SBS Transit had said on Feb 15 that it was facing a shortage of almost 80 drivers because of an unprecedented surge in the number of drivers who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Yong said on Tuesday that taxi drivers who are trained as reserve bus drivers could drive buses once a month, to keep their driving skills and route familiarity current.

He noted that two of the public bus operators, SBS Transit and SMRT, already have taxi companies within their corporate groups.

"I hope the Land Transport Authority (LTA) can work with the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) to initiate a pilot with the two companies," added Mr Yong, who is also NTWU's executive secretary.

Meanwhile, Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) said the Government should capitalise on the remote working trend brought about by the pandemic to reduce travel demand during morning peak hours.

The public service, which employs about 150,000 officers, can consider encouraging its staff to continue to work from home for one to two days each week, or to allow them to go to the office after morning peak hours, he added.

The unions can also chip in to encourage similar practices in the private sector.

Even if the Government is successful in reducing demand for peak-hour public transport ridership, the Ministry of Transport should not slow down the construction of new MRT lines such as the Jurong Region and Cross Island lines, Mr Ang added.

"However, we can consider reducing the number of trains deployed to save on the operating, maintenance and fixed asset costs like rolling stock if we are successful in flattening the peak-hour travel pattern," he said.