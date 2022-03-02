Budget debate: S'pore must maintain fair and progressive system of taxes and benefits, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Even as it seeks to raise revenues to meet growing spending needs, Singapore must insist on "keeping faith" with both current and future generations through a fiscal structure that is fair, inclusive and progressive, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.

This entails a good mix of income, asset and consumption-based taxes - which is why the goods and services tax (GST) cannot be ignored, Mr Wong said in rounding up the debate on Budget 2022 on Wednesday (March 2).

"We have designed our system on the principle of collective responsibility," he told Parliament in underlining why Singapore needs to raise the broad-based consumption levy from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

"Those who have greater means bear a higher burden, and they draw less on government support… Those with fewer means carry a lighter share, but they still contribute something and, in return, they receive more benefits from the Government," he said.

"In this way, we all do our part to help ourselves and one another, and we strengthen the trust that binds us together as a society," he added in a 1½-hour speech wrapping up three days of debate during which 64 MPs spoke.

The House on Wednesday endorsed this year's $109 billion Budget, including plans to raise the GST rate in two stages - by 1 percentage point on Jan 1, 2023, and by a further 1 percentage point on Jan 1, 2024.

Opposition members objected to these plans. Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh recorded his party's dissent, saying "no offset package lasts forever" in reference to a $6.6 billion raft of measures to help cushion the blow of the GST hike.

In their speeches earlier in the week, WP MPs and the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constituency MPs Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai had cited disagreement with the GST increase as their primary reason for objecting to the Budget.

On Wednesday, Mr Wong began his response by noting that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have an impact on the global economy. The Government is monitoring the risk - in growth and inflation - to Singapore's economy, he said.

"If the situation worsens, we will not hesitate to take further actions to protect jobs and to help households and businesses deal with increased costs," Mr Wong said.

He then acknowledged MPs' earlier questions and suggestions on labour policies and the green economy, among other issues, though much of his speech was focused on taxes.

"In many countries, the tendency is for politicians to focus only on the spending side, because it is inconvenient to talk about taxes," said Mr Wong. "As a result, these governments spend beyond their means, they run up unfunded obligations and debt, and they kick the fiscal can down the road. We are not immune to such pressures."

He reiterated that an increase in healthcare and social spending would be necessary and unavoidable, given Singapore's rapidly ageing population. To fund these pressing revenue needs, the GST increase cannot be pushed back any further.