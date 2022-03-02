Budget debate: MOF worked with agencies to cut $600m off costs for 2021 projects

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance (MOF) managed to cut costs amounting to $600 million, of projects submitted for approval last year, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on Wednesday (March 2).

The amount represents about 4 per cent of the projects' capital costs of $14.4 billion, she added during the debate on MOF's budget in Parliament.

But it is not just about reducing upfront initial costs such as for construction, as the Government works with agencies to optimise designs to reduce total life-cycle costs, including the operating costs when the projects are completed, she said.

For example, the Land Transport Authority is using a power supply system for the Cross Island Line that will allow for more efficient power transmission.

"This reduces total energy usage and the number of substations required. This is expected to result in life-cycle cost savings of about $280 million," she said.

MOF also works with development agencies to maintain strong accountability and controls for the management of major infrastructure projects, she added.

She also responded to Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) and Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) who asked about strengthening accountability and governance for spending.

Ms Indranee noted that risk assessments and even authentications are done before companies get payouts, such as those to support firms during the pandemic.

"Despite these efforts, given the unprecedented complexity and the need for urgent disbursement across the board through the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), there were some mistakes which are deeply regretted," she acknowledged.

Out of the $370 million JSS overpayments discovered earlier, the Government has recovered over 99 per cent and is working on recovering the rest, she said.

Ms Foo also asked if some companies had enjoyed outsized windfalls from the Covid-19 support schemes and how they can contribute back for the common good.

Ms Indranee said: "When businesses flourish or do exceptionally well, they pay more corporate income tax. Their workers who receive bonuses also pay taxes, including GST (goods and services tax).

"Such additional revenue can then be channelled to fund government programmes."

As for raising the GST rate by 2 percentage points, Ms Indranee said when effected, this is expected to contribute to an additional 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product a year, which is estimated to be about $3.5 billion.

"This is less than the projected increase in healthcare spending, which could amount to over 1 percentage point of GDP by 2030," she said.