Budget debate: Mandatory CPF contributions by firms that match workers to gigs among ideas being considered

SINGAPORE - An advisory committee looking at ways to strengthen protection for platform workers is considering whether companies that match workers to gigs should contribute to their Central Provident Fund accounts.

This would help to support the retirement and housing needs of platform workers, such as those who work as private-hire car and taxi drivers, or deliver food and goods to consumers.

The move could be done in a phased approach to allow time for the platform ecosystem to adjust, given that the companies have raised concerns that such a move will abruptly drive up business costs, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Friday (March 4).

Dr Koh, who is an adviser to the committee, was giving an update of its preliminary observations from a public consultation exercise during the debate on his ministry's budget.

Several MPs raised concerns about the welfare and job opportunities for platform workers, who use online matching platforms to provide transport and delivery services and comprise about 3 per cent of Singapore's resident workforce, or 79,000 people.

A study by researchers from the Institute of Policy Studies, published on Monday, also said that while food delivery and private-hire vehicle platform workers enjoy more flexibility, they lack savings and the time to upskill, and risk becoming entrenched in such work.

They often have to follow working arrangements and pricing policies set by the platforms, which can change without their consent.

"This is a complex issue but clearly, more needs to be done to close the gap in the protection provided for platform workers to ensure a fairer relationship between platforms and platform workers," said Dr Koh.

He noted that more than half of the workers who responded to the committee's public consultation exercise felt that mandatory CPF contributions to their Special and Ordinary accounts would be important for their retirement and housing needs.

Currently, self-employed people must contribute up to 10.5 per cent of their earnings to their MediSave accounts.

During the debate, Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party suggested a scheme to allow platform workers to voluntarily contribute to and withdraw from their CPF savings on demand.

Dr Koh replied that it is impractical for workers to have such flexibility while still enjoying the higher interest rates than what is being offered by fixed deposit accounts in banks, for example.

Also, allowing withdrawals on demand will go against the objective of improving workers' long-term retirement adequacy and allowing the compounding of interest to take place over time, said Dr Koh, calling the suggestion "populist but impractical".