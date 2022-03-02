Tan See Leng, Pritam clash over WP tax plan

Proposals by the Workers' Party to increase Singapore's tax revenue without a GST hike will ultimately shift and raise the tax burden onto the middle class, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday at the Budget debate.

Noting that part of the WP's alternate tax plan was to raise personal income tax and property tax beyond the latest hike, Dr Tan said that "extremely punitive" taxes on top earners would spill down to middle-income earners.

This will unravel Singapore's social compact and is why the Government fundamentally disagrees with what WP's proposals mean for the country, he added.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said he disagreed with this characterisation.

