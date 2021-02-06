Budget 2021: President explains how the draw on reserves last year helped save jobs and livelihoods

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 crisis was not the first time the Government drew on the reserves, but it was the first time multiple and substantial draws had to be approved within a short period of time.

In a video on her Facebook page this week, President Halimah Yacob outlined why last year, she approved the draw of up to $52 billion from past reserves to cushion the impact of the pandemic on businesses and workers. This includes the Jobs Support Scheme, which helped partially fund wages so that companies could retain workers even when their businesses were not doing well.