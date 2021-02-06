Insight

Budget 2021: President explains how the draw on reserves last year helped save jobs and livelihoods

President Halimah Yacob said Singapore faced a double whammy of a public health emergency and a deep economic crisis last year.
President Halimah Yacob said Singapore faced a double whammy of a public health emergency and a deep economic crisis last year.PHOTO: MCI
Senior Political Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 crisis was not the first time the Government drew on the reserves, but it was the first time multiple and substantial draws had to be approved within a short period of time.

In a video on her Facebook page this week, President Halimah Yacob outlined why last year, she approved the draw of up to $52 billion from past reserves to cushion the impact of the pandemic on businesses and workers. This includes the Jobs Support Scheme, which helped partially fund wages so that companies could retain workers even when their businesses were not doing well.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up here for e-mail alert on key announcements from S’pore Budget 2021 and how they affect you.

Topics: 