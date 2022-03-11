Budget highlights

Stronger social compact

This year has been designated the Year of Celebrating SG Families, announced Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. The move seeks to recognise the key role families play and encourage them to spend time together.

At the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development's budget, Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee also said protocols will be streamlined to allow ComCare beneficiaries to easily access different forms of support based on one means-testing assessment - rather than separately for each scheme. Also announced were more training and development support for early childhood educators and help for those in need - people with disabilities, families facing food insecurity and those struggling with mental health issues.

Skills, jobs support for Malay/Muslims

Efforts to propel the Malay/Muslim community towards success will continue, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who announced a new campus where religious teachers can upskill themselves to better serve the community. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman also announced enhancements to a scheme that helps Malay families in rental flats become home owners.

In a move to build a more competent workforce in the community, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad announced a new scholarship set up by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and self-help group Mendaki to spur more Malay students to pursue a career in finance.

Boost for arts, sports as events return

As Singapore emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, more efforts will be made to revive the embattled arts and sports sectors, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

The minister announced a $12 million top-up to the $75 million Arts and Culture Resilience Package, which provides various grants to the arts sector.

Mr Tong also announced a $20 million plan to "bring sport back" by reintroducing mass participation events, and a new Para Sport Academy.

Sustainability efforts will also get a boost, with a Sport Green Plan to make sports events and infrastructure greener.