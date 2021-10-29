Boosting engagement a top priority for incoming Muis CEO

Mr Kadir Maideen, 54, joined the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in January this year in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, and one of the things he could not do was meet the many stakeholders in the Malay-Muslim community face to face.

When he assumes his role next Monday as chief executive of the statutory board that looks after the administration and interests of Singapore's Muslim community, ramping up engagement will be one of his top priorities.

He takes over at a time when Muis' work behind the scenes to push for nurses to be allowed to don the tudung has borne fruit.

From next Monday, nurses will be allowed to wear the headgear as part of their uniform, in a policy change announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech in August.

Mr Kadir, speaking to The Straits Times in an interview earlier this month, said he has geared himself up to deal with any community issues that may crop up in future.

He said: "I think what is important is when we have community issues, we must learn from what we've done in the past, we must communicate, we must not rush into making decisions.

"Sometimes the communication can be open, sometimes the communication needs to be closed and within specialist groups, and the community out there should not rush to get decisions on outcomes... because rushing would not give us the best solutions."

Mr Kadir spent 26 years at the Singapore Civil Defence Force, where he was an assistant commissioner, and commander of the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

His appointment to the head of the council has raised eyebrows among detractors, who question his lack of religious credentials.

In response, Mr Kadir noted that the Office of the Mufti already gives religious guidance on policies, and Muis is essentially a statutory board, so those in leadership roles will need to perform administrative and governance functions.

He said: "I don't think there is a need for a religious personality to helm Muis at this stage."

He added that one of the important tasks is to ensure high standards of governance at the council: "One of the other things I wanted to ensure internally within Muis is (that) we maintain high standards of governance and accountability of our systems.

"It's already in there, and I think if I can do that, and the people in the organisation could follow suit, I think we have something good."

COMMUNICATION CRUCIAL I think what is important is when we have community issues, we must learn from what we've done in the past, we must communicate, we must not rush into making decisions. MR KADIR MAIDEEN, who says he has geared himself up to deal with any community issues that may crop up in future.

Muis faced allegations of questionable halal certification practices and corruption in the past year, but an internal investigation as well as a probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau determined that they were unfounded.

While Mr Kadir had not expected to be entrusted with the responsibility of helming Muis, he felt that he is prepared for the role, not least because he has a good team at the council supporting him.

He thanked outgoing chief executive Esa Masood, 42, for helping Muis adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, which brought severe disruptions to the socio-religious life of the Malay-Muslim community.

Mr Esa, who will take up another appointment in the public service, described the work during the pandemic as the most challenging period of his four years at Muis, including as chief executive from 2019.

Due to Covid-19, mosques had to be closed, and last year's Ramadan also took place during the circuit breaker period from April to June.

"We had to react to the situation in a very fast manner, which I think added to the complexity of the situation," said Mr Esa.

How the community responded to the challenge had brought a great sense of pride, he added.

Despite the economic downturn, the community last year contributed a record $51 million in zakat, or alms, that was channelled to those in need, he noted. In 2019, the amount was $46.5 million.

Looking ahead, Mr Esa sees two big challenges for the community: ensuring social mobility for certain segments of the Muslim community, and resisting religious teachings and ideology from abroad which may not be suitable in Singapore's multi-religious context.

Ultimately, maintaining the trust of the community, through being responsive and keeping communications channels open, is the most important, he said.

"We are here to serve the Muslim community, we are here to ensure that the Muslim community succeeds as part of a multicultural, multiracial society. And when the Muslim community succeeds, it will help ensure a successful Singapore as well," added Mr Esa.

In the 11 months Mr Kadir has been at Muis, first as deputy chief executive and then chief executive-designate, much of his work has centred around achieving some kind of normalcy for the community, and this has involved getting the community to trust in Muis.

"To come into the organisation at this stage where we are still grappling with Covid-19 and transiting into an endemic phase, I think the challenge is to rally the community - that these are challenges that we can always overcome if we work together," he said.