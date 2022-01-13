Book on cartoons banned here as it contains insulting images

A book on political cartoons was banned here because it is unacceptable in Singapore to publish caricatures and insulting images of Prophet Muhammad, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

Such pictures in the book, Red Lines: Political Cartoons And The Struggle Against Censorship, are offensive to Muslims even if they are published in the name of free speech, academia, or otherwise, stressed Mr Masagos in Parliament yesterday.

"Beside the caricatures of the Prophet and Islam, the book also included images insulting to other religions. The authors may say that they do not intend for the publication to be insulting or demeaning, and their intention is to educate, but the Government rejects that," he said.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said last November that the book, published in August, will not be allowed to be sold or distributed here, as it has been classified as objectionable under the Undesirable Publications Act for containing content that denigrates religions.

This includes reproductions of French magazine Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, which led to violence overseas, as well as denigratory references pertaining to Hinduism and Christianity.

The book, by Hong Kong Baptist University's professor of media studies Cherian George and graphic novelist Sonny Liew, has already been distributed overseas. It examines political cartoons from all over the world and explains the various motivations for and methods of cartoon censorship.

Singapore's harmonious race and religious relations require constant care and attention of the Government and the society at large, and it is vital that every faith is treated with respect, he added.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo also responded to MPs' questions on the book, and stressed the Government does not allow any religious group to be insulted or attacked, as hate speech and offensive content can easily be normalised and lead to social divides if left unchecked. "To preserve racial and religious harmony in Singapore, we take a firm stance on such content regardless of their purpose of publication."

She said that in the last five years, the Government had assessed six other publications to be objectionable for denigrating various religious communities.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) asked if the political nature of the cartoons in Red Lines played a part in the decision to disallow its distribution here. Mrs Teo said political cartoons were not in themselves a problem, and some are already in circulation. None of the six proscribed books was about politics, she said. "They either contained offensive and prejudicial content about other religions, or espoused polemical religious teachings which were likely to cause ill will and hatred among the different religious groups in Singapore. Red Lines is objectionable for similar reasons."

The book's distributor, as well as its authors, have not confirmed their specific plans on the treatment of the offensive content, said Mrs Teo. If and when they do so, they can approach IMDA to assess the suitability of a revised version for distribution here.

Prof George said yesterday that before their distributor approached IMDA, he and Mr Liew had decided they should make some redactions for copies destined for Singapore bookstores "out of respect for local norms". "We were waiting for IMDA's inputs before doing the edits, but the Government banned the book instead. We intend to proceed with the changes that we had in mind before the ban," he said.

Responding, Mrs Teo's press secretary Dawn Tay said the book was launched in the United States on Aug 31, two months before IMDA's decision on Nov 1 to disallow the publication for distribution in Singapore. "Even now, more than two months later, IMDA has not received any confirmation on specific plans to address the offensive content in the book from the authors or distributor," Ms Tay added.