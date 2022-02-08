Blogger made inaccurate claims in post on employment figures: MOM

A Facebook post on Singapore's employment figures by blogger and government critic Leong Sze Hian was corrected yesterday by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which said Mr Leong had made inaccurate claims.

Mr Leong's post, which was published on Dec 26 last year, had cited what he described as "11 job statistics", including his claims on the number of unemployed citizens as well as professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) jobs held by foreigners here.

In his post, he asked if it was the "beginning of the end for Singaporean jobs" and claimed, among other things, that 58 per cent of those holding PMET jobs were non-Singaporeans.

Debunking this, MOM said foreigners "do not form the majority of those holding PMET jobs in Singapore", contrary to Mr Leong's claims.

In an article published on the Government's fact-checking website Factually, the ministry said that foreigners holding employment passes and S Passes accounted for 22 per cent of all PMET jobs in Singapore in 2020.

From 2010 to 2020, the number of local PMETs also increased by about 300,000, while the number of employment pass and S Pass holders increased by 110,000, added MOM.

"This means that not only are there more locals in PMET jobs, the increase in local PMETs significantly outnumbered the increase in foreign PMETs by around 3:1," said MOM.

"Competition between locals and foreigners is not a zero-sum game. In fact, the converse is true.

"By complementing the local workforce with a diverse foreign workforce, Singapore can attract more investments, grow the economy, and create more good jobs for Singaporeans."

Mr Leong, in his December post, had also claimed there had been an increase in the number of unemployed Singaporeans in the "last quarter".

But MOM countered that from March to June last year, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed citizens decreased by 10,400, and then held steady from June to September of the same year.

The ministry added that it is more accurate to look at seasonally adjusted numbers when analysing unemployment trends across quarters, since unemployment levels may fluctuate due to seasonal events.

For instance during major holidays, retail and food and beverage outlets typically increase hiring, and during school breaks, more students may temporarily enter the job market, MOM said.

Elaborating, the ministry noted that the month of June coincides with the period when students look for vacation jobs and fresh graduates enter the labour market. Thus, the number of job seekers will be higher compared with other months.

Seasonal adjustment removes this effect, it added.

Based on the seasonally adjusted numbers, unemployment had in fact gone down from 85,400 in March last year to 75,000 in June, said MOM. This compares with the unadjusted numbers, which show that unemployment had gone up from 73,500 in March to 99,800 in June.

Noting that it uses seasonally adjusted numbers in its regular releases, MOM said: "Using the non-seasonally adjusted number of unemployed citizens will lead to the wrong conclusion."