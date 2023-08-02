Bills passed to allow digital signing of legal documents, oath-taking over video link

SINGAPORE - Those signing legal documents and taking official oaths will soon have the option to complete these tasks electronically with the unanimous passing of two Bills in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Bills update the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore, the Oaths and Declarations Act and the Notaries Public Act to provide a digital alternative when signing documents and taking oaths, which are often required for legal purposes in real estate, financial transactions and immigration applications.

For instance, witnesses in court will now be able to take an oath virtually before giving evidence. A judge, or any individual appointed to an office, will be able to swear-in via electronic means.

Business owners will also be able to declare that a company is solvent and transfer a bill of sale digitally, without signing in wet ink.

The two Bills - the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore Bill and the Oaths, Declarations and Notarisations (Remote Methods) Bill - seeks to facilitate electronic transactions, which have become more reliable, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Health Rahayu Mahzam on Wednesday.

“Technology has improved drastically, over the years. It is now possible with the touch of a button to see and hear, through video conferencing software, a person who is on the other end of Singapore – something unthinkable when these requirements were first formulated centuries ago,” she said.

“Where possible, it is important that the law does not hinder but instead supports innovation and digitalisation of business processes, also ensuring that necessary safeguards are maintained or strengthened.”

The amendments are the latest in the push for digitalisation in the legal sector, which in the past two years has allowed court hearings to be heard online, and electronic application forms for the lasting power of attorney.

Among other things, the newly-passed Bills will set out a framework to allow statutory declarations, oaths and affirmations, and notarisations to be done through electronic means with a high degree of security against fraud.

The process typically involves individuals who need to certify that an identity card or academic certificate is the true copy before they may apply to a foreign educational institution. Businesses may also need an official to witness the signing of a document that is meant for use overseas.

The framework will not make it mandatory for agencies to adopt an electronic option, she said.

Declarations must be done over a live video or television link, she said, adding that those made over a phone call will not be recognised.