Bill to formally recognise chess, e-sports and others as sports passed in Parliament

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean Tin Jingyao (left) playing against China's Yan Tianqi at the inaugural Asian Mind Sports Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Nov 13, 2025.

Follow our Parliament live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – Mind sports such as chess and bridge, along with e-sports, will be formally recognised as sports after a Bill was passed in Parliament on Jan 14 following a two-day debate.

The Singapore Sports Council (Amendment) Bill was first introduced in Parliament on Nov 4 for its first reading by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, and it aims to update the roles and functions of Sport Singapore (SportSG) to better support Singaporeans’ diverse sporting aspirations.

Mr Neo noted that it “is an important enabler in driving Singapore’s sporting culture, and for our national sport ecosystem to be inclusive, dynamic and future-ready”.

He added: “It reaffirms that sport is for everyone, regardless of age or ability, and our effort for every Singaporean to live better through sport. It states in one voice our support for Team Singapore athletes, and our effort to nurture every athlete to realise their full potential.

“We will continue to work closely with partners in the sport ecosystem and industry to ensure smooth implementation of this Bill.”

SportSG will also calibrate its support for these sports based on their “specific needs, governance standards and contributions to national sporting objectives”, said Mr Neo.

Beyond updating the definition for “sports” to include mind sports and e-sports, the updated sports Bill will also empower and enhance SportSG’s role to provide holistic education and career support to athletes.

It will also strengthen disability sports and inclusivity, by recognising the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) as SportSG’s key partner, in the same way as the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

The Bill will also introduce technical amendments, such as increasing the maximum size of SportSG’s board from 15 to 25 members.

Chess is already recognised as a sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), while e-sports got the nod as a “sports activity” in 2017.

While neither are part of the Olympic programme, chess, bridge and e-sports have all featured in other multi-sport events.

Chess was first introduced to the South-east Asian (SEA) Games as a medal sport in 2003, before making its Asian Games debut three years later, while contract bridge appeared only once in the SEA Games in 2011 and was part of the Asian Games programme in 2018 and 2022.

E-sports became a medal event at the 2019 SEA Games and has been contested in every edition after. In 2023, it made its bow at the Hangzhou Asiad .

Chess and e-sports also command massive audiences worldwide.

More than 600 million people play chess and the game boasts an enthusiastic fan base. The 2021 Fide World Chess Championship drew a record peak viewership of 613,000 concurrent viewers online.

E-sports’ reach and revenues are also soaring. According to market research firm Statista, global e-sports revenue is projected to hit US$1.86 billion (S$2.42 billion) by 2025, nearly doubling the US$996 million revenue generated in 2020.

On Nov 8, the Honor of Kings 2025 King Pro League (KPL) Grand Finals was attended by 62,000 fans in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at an e-sports match.