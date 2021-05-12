Bill allows for fairer sharing of burden of construction costs

Construction companies here can soon apply to the authorities for adjustments to contract sums, as the law has been amended so that project partners will more equitably share the burden of increased foreign manpower costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is to ensure no single stakeholder group in the construction industry bears an undue share of the burden imposed by Covid-19," said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in his speech on amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act that were approved by Parliament yesterday.

Mr Lee said that construction projects involve many parties, often in "long, interlocking contractual value chains" with the implication that should one party fail, the entire project might be put at risk.

The supply of foreign workers, which had already shrunk over the past year because of pandemic restrictions, has effectively dried up since the Government placed a ban on new arrivals from countries like India and Bangladesh because of their surging Covid-19 cases.

Median wages for construction work permit holders in March were 15 per cent to 30 per cent higher than in pre-Covid-19 times, owing to competition for the limited supply of workers in the sector, which has affected both new and ongoing projects, said Mr Lee.

While the amended Act allows contractors to seek monetary relief from their project partners for the Covid-19-induced spike in foreign worker wages that has not been priced into ongoing construction projects, this can be invoked only after a negotiation has been attempted.

Mr Lee encouraged affected parties to "negotiate with each other in good faith" before triggering the process, in which an assessor will determine the loss suffered and decide on an adjusted sum.

During the debate, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if Build-To-Order (BTO) Housing Board flat prices will be affected.

Mr Lee said prices of BTO flats that have been sold will not change, and that BTO flats are not priced to recover construction or land cost. "Certainly (flat construction) will cost more as a whole, but this is not a factor in determining the price we set for BTO flats."

Responding to Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) and Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru), Mr Lee said the Government is open to looking at letting in construction workers from countries such as Myanmar and Thailand to alleviate the current manpower crunch.

But he said the Covid-19 situation in these countries must also be taken into consideration, as well as the industry's demand for workers from these places, given language and other barriers.

Mr Kwek suggested extending the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) remission timeline to relieve pressure on developers, who are now expected to pay more for ongoing projects.

In reply, Mr Lee said that an earlier 12-month extension of the project completion period and ABSD remission have been provided, although the Government will monitor their impact and take further steps as necessary.

The minister acknowledged that foreign worker levy rebates, cost-sharing and grants are "stop-gap measures" that are not sustainable in the long run. The current situation shows the importance of pressing on with efforts to transform the sector, he said.

"We need to work closely with the industry to transform the sector to become more productive, to grow local jobs and to reduce the overall reliance on low-skilled foreign manpower for longer-term resilience and sustainability," he said.