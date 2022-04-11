Best to keep Asia-Pacific security architecture flexible, says PM Lee

The Ukraine war has placed attention on the Asia-Pacific security architecture, which has a certain flexibility that is best retained, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at a dialogue with the Wall Street Journal editorial board in New York on April 1, he noted that while some Asia-Pacific countries are allies of the United States, such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, there are others which are not allies but have longstanding security cooperation, like Singapore.

"Singapore and the US cooperate closely, we think it is good that you are participating in the region, but that does not mean we fight your wars or that we are expecting you to ride to our rescue should something happen to us," he said.

"There is a certain flexibility to it, I think it is best to keep it like that, because the countries in the region, we are not lined up eyeball to eyeball. I have my friends, you have your friends, and we both have some friends in common, and we both do business with one another," he added. "The architecture we want for the region are structures which will bring the region together and make you pause a little bit longer before deciding to go for an extreme solution."

The transcript of PM Lee's dialogue, which took place during his visit to the US, was released by the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.

At the session, he noted that China engages the region through economic and other schemes.

China has free trade agreements with Singapore and Asean, and is part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. It has also applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Noting that the US had been part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - which was renamed and renegotiated after America withdrew - PM Lee said the trade pact was one avenue through which the US could have "one big chip on the table" and deepen its engagement in the region. "You left the door open, and somebody else is now knocking on the door," he said.

He noted that China first saw the pact as a threat and denounced it as a devious plot, then later studied it and broached the topic of joining the pact with the US at a very senior level, but still did not do so.

It applied to join the CPTPP after the US entered into the Aukus security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom.

For the US to say that the region should reject China's engagement is wrong, said PM Lee. "It is not just unrealistic, it is wrong. We do want China to engage, but we want to engage it in such a way that it is not the only partner, and we would like the United States, we would like Europe as well," he added.