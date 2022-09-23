Being 14 years late and World Alzheimer's Day: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we look at something that slipped Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin's mind for 14 years, marking World Alzheimer's Day, and an opposition politician drawing the wrong attention for his views on Covid-19.

14 years a Master

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin may be good at keeping proceedings on time in the House, but recently showed a rare tardy side - when it came to collecting his degree.

In a video clip he posted on TikTok and Facebook, the former army general showed his Master in Public Management that was completed at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), National University of Singapore (NUS), on April 24, 2008.

"I only just realised that I forgot to collect my certificate etc 14 years ago!!!" he said, together with a laughing emoji.

Thanking NUS and LKYSPP for remembering and reminding him, he said: "My fault for forgetting to pick it up then or in the ensuing years."