Ballots, documents from GE2020 to be incinerated on Saturday

The paper ballots and other documents used in the July 10 General Election last year will be destroyed on Saturday, the Elections Department (ELD) said yesterday.

In accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, the ballots and documents have been kept in sealed boxes and stored in the Supreme Court for the mandatory six-month period since the election took place.

The ELD said this is to ensure the secrecy of the vote.

The boxes will be taken to the Tuas South Incineration Plant to be incinerated on Saturday.

But before that takes place, a box of ballot papers, in which a copy of the register of electors for polling district PN23 of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC had been accidentally sealed, will be opened as directed by order of President Halimah Yacob.

This is so that the register can be retrieved for the purpose of preparing the list of electors in that district who did not vote at the election, the ELD said yesterday.

"Thereafter, the box will be re-sealed and sent for destruction, together with the other boxes," it added.

The ELD announced the accidental sealing of the register by an election official at the Elias Park Primary School Counting Centre in a statement on Oct 5 last year.

"During the six-month period, only a judge of the High Court can order the sealed boxes to be opened and their contents inspected, and even then, it can only be for the purpose of instituting or maintaining a prosecution or an application to invalidate an election," the ELD said then.

After the list of non-voters is retrieved and published, the voters on the list can apply to have their names restored to the register of electors.

Eligible voters who failed to cast their votes in the election are removed from the register, under the Parliamentary Elections Act.

They are ineligible to vote or stand as a candidate in future elections if their names are not restored.

Singaporeans can check their elector status on the ELD website or on the SingPass Mobile app.

The ELD also said that due to Covid-19, it will be putting in place safe distancing measures during the proceedings at the Supreme Court and the incineration plant.

These include limiting the number of representatives from political parties who can be present as witnesses.

The department said it has contacted the various political parties and asked them to nominate their representatives.