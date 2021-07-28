Balancing security needs with quality school experience: Chan Chun Sing

The key to keeping schools safe lies not in having more intrusive security measures but in prevention and enhanced community vigilance, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday in a ministerial statement in Parliament addressing concerns following the River Valley High School incident.

He added that a collective role is needed to look out for potentially deviant or worrying behaviours and report possible threats.

"We do not want to turn our schools into fortresses, which will create unease and stress among our staff and students.

"We also do not wish to paradoxically engender a siege mentality among students and staff, causing them to take extreme measures to protect themselves, at the expense of a shared sense of security," said Mr Chan.

It was clear in discussions that school leaders agreed unanimously that schools are like a second home for students, the minister noted.

"It is a safe place where values are cultivated, lifelong relationships built, and a shared identity forged. It is a warm and supportive environment that allows students with different learning needs and aspirations to discover their passions and develop their strengths. And, above all, it is a trusted space," he said.

Questions were raised about the adequacy of school security measures following the July 19 incident when a 13-year-old male student was allegedly killed by his 16-year-old schoolmate with an axe in a school toilet.

Schools already have various security measures in place, he said. They include physical barriers such as fences, roller shutters, closed-circuit television cameras and alarm systems that can trigger an alert in the event of an intrusion.

Security officers also conduct spot checks and register visitors before entry into the school.

All schools also have a School Emergency Structure to deal with emergencies - to respond, recover and restore the situation back to normalcy. It covers areas such as first aid, search, trauma management, evacuation, handling of casualties and managing an emergency operations centre.

Mr Chan added that teachers are trained to respond to different emergency scenarios. School leaders, staff and students take part in regular emergency training exercises to practise how to handle emergency situations in school, including security incidents.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force are involved in such training exercises and drills, which are part of the wider community safety net.

Mr Chan said: "I've asked myself this difficult question - what would it feel like if I must empty my pockets, be frisked, and have my bag checked before stepping through my house door or school gate? Also, how would my fellow family members and students feel?

"How would we relate to one another in such an environment? Will it still be 'home'? Or will it create in me a siege mentality? None of us wishes to return (to a) home with metal scanners and bag checks."

Responding to a supplementary question by Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC), who had asked how teachers are prepared for major incidents, Mr Chan said the Ministry of Education would like to have more teachers cross-trained in security incident management.

"Going forward, we will want to expand the group of people who are trained in such incident management so that every school can have the confidence to respond adequately should such an incident happen."

Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if all school classrooms can be locked from the inside, so that attackers will not easily enter classrooms where students are hiding. Mr Chan said such doors will be progressively installed in schools that have yet to have them.

He added that teachers and students are taught to barricade themselves in the classrooms, working with the type of door they currently have.