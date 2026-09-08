Attracting capable S’poreans to politics becoming harder; leadership renewal a top priority: PM Wong

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said recruiting from the public service is becoming harder.

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SINGAPORE – Leadership renewal is one of the top priorities for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as he saw first-hand how hard it was for his predecessor to bring private-sector leaders into the Cabinet.

Having worked with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong since 2004, PM Wong watched the difficult process of identifying and persuading new political candidates.

“It was one reason I agreed to enter politics when he approached me in 2011,” PM Wong said in Parliament on Sept 8.

Now, PM Wong must build the next team himself.

Ahead of the 2025 General Election, he asked several senior permanent secretaries to enter politics because he believed they had strong political leadership potential and could have taken on major portfolios more quickly given their experience. But none of them agreed to make the move.

He managed to bring in younger officers. They are Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau.

Before entering politics, Siow was second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Neo was chief of army while Lau served as deputy secretary (policy) at the Ministry of Health.

Even though these new political office-holders have strong potential with a long runway, PM Wong said that there is still much more to do in terms of leadership renewal.

He cited how three key ministries are helmed by senior political office-holders who will be aged 70 or older by the next term of government – Gan Kim Yong, K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan.

In his ministerial statement on the Government’s response to a committee’s review of political salaries, PM Wong said attracting capable Singaporeans into politics will not become easier.

He would like to attract new political leaders with valuable private-sector experience, and said remuneration should not be an unnecessary hurdle.

“It’s a challenge I face today. And future prime ministers may find it harder still,” said PM Wong, in announcing that the Government has accepted the committee’s proposals to increase the salaries of Singapore’s political appointment holders, including all ministers’ and the prime minister’s.

PM Wong, who is also finance minister , said recruiting from the public service is becoming harder.

He noted that senior civil servants today have meaningful careers, substantial responsibilities and competitive remuneration. Entering politics would mean giving up that career path, and taking on electoral and public scrutiny.

“If the gap between public service and political salaries continues to widen, that hurdle will become higher,” said PM Wong.

The challenge is greater still in the private sector, he added.

This matters as Singapore cannot build its political leadership from the public service alone, he said. “I want people in Cabinet who have spent substantial parts of their careers in business or other professional fields – especially in running large organisations and overseeing complex systems.”

“They may not start with the same familiarity with Government. But they bring experience of making hard decisions, managing people and resources, operating under commercial pressure and delivering results in a competitive environment.”

He cited Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng, who joined politics in 2020 after a long career in the private sector, and “has made a real contribution to the team”.

“At the last Parliament sitting, he spoke with authority about the challenges entrepreneurs face and what more we can do to support them. He did so with conviction, drawing on years of experience running businesses and dealing with these pressures faced first-hand,” said PM Wong, referencing Tan’s speech during the debate on a Workers’ Party motion about Singapore’s economic strategy.

“So that gave his speech a conviction that would have been difficult for others in the team to replicate.”

PM Wong said he would like to bring in more people like Tan, with them ideally coming in while they are in their 40s so they have the runway to learn and take on larger responsibilities over time.

PM Wong asked the House to consider chief executives of major listed Singapore firms in banking, telecommunications, aviation, engineering and other sectors, as well as those on track for such leadership roles.

“At those levels, remuneration can run into several million dollars a year – well above even the revised MR4 benchmark. We are not trying to match what they earn. We never will,” he said.

MR4 is the grade for an entry-level minister. Currently, a minister at the MR4 grade earns an annual salary of $1.1 million, including bonuses. But this will be revised to $1.8 million from Oct 15.

PM Wong said when the Government approaches people of that calibre, they cannot pretend that the opportunity cost does not exist.

Before the last general election, PM Wong spoke to several chief executives and other senior business leaders who were earning several times a minister’s salary, and whom he thought could make a real contribution.

“None said to me directly that pay was the reason they would not join. Nor would I want someone whose decision turned mainly on money,” he added. “But that does not mean remuneration is irrelevant. Look at the decision from their point of view.”

PM Wong said they would be asking these individuals to walk away from a successful career they spent years building. They would also be taking a substantial reduction in income, contesting an election with no certainty of success and starting again in a completely different environment, he added.

“In the end, none of those I approached was prepared to make the move. But I have not given up. I am still looking and I hope to persuade a few to join us in the next election,” said the PM.

He recognised that the sacrifice is not only financial, as political life places real demands on the individual’s families.

“There is time we do not get back. There is scrutiny that spouses and children did not ask for, but nevertheless have to bear with us. No salary adjustment can make up for these things. Nor was it ever meant to,” said PM Wong.

Noting that the salary increase will be debated in Parliament on Sept 10, PM Wong said: “It’s not just about what we pay ministers today.

“It’s about whether future prime ministers will continue to have a realistic chance of persuading capable Singaporeans – from the public service, the private sector and other walks of life – to step forward and build a first-rate team to serve Singapore and Singaporeans.”