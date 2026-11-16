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ASEAN must reinforce the work of the UN: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (fifth from right) at the ASEAN-South Korea Summit, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit, in Manila on Nov 16.

MANILA - The world needs more cooperation, and ASEAN has to strengthen and reinforce the work of the United Nations, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

This can be done through upholding international law, translating international commitments into practical cooperation, and shaping a digital future that is inclusive, secure, and trusted, he said at the ASEAN-UN Summit on Nov 16.

At the meeting between South-east Asian leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, PM Wong noted that Guterres served as head of the UN during “an extraordinarily challenging period for multilateralism”.

“Paradoxically, at a time when the world needs more international cooperation, it is increasingly difficult for countries to find common ground and act together,” said the Prime Minister.

Despite this, ASEAN and the UN have deepened cooperation, most recently by endorsing the Complementarities Initiative 2.0 (CI 2.0) and adopting the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action (2026–2030), added PM Wong.

The two blueprints broadly align ASEAN’s Community Vision 2045 with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. CI2.0 is focused on the region’s green and digital transitions, while the Plan of Action organises collaboration into strategic priority areas.

To build on this progress, PM Wong said ASEAN member states must work together to uphold international law, in word and in deed.

“ASEAN Member States may have different national interests and perspectives. But we have a shared commitment to the UN Charter and to international law, which underpins peace and stability in our region,” he said.

It is for this reason that the grouping took a strong stand on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz sparked by the Middle East conflict, and affirmed that transit passage through waterways used for international navigation is a right, not a privilege subject to tolls.

Upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is both a matter of principle and also in ASEAN’s collective interests, he added.

The two bodies must also demonstrate that multilateral cooperation makes a real difference to peoples’ lives.

PM Wong noted that ASEAN’s development agenda is closely aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and that both sides should build on their complementary strengths to translate international commitments into practical outcomes.

The world must also shape a digital future that is inclusive, secure and trusted, he added, and urged the UN to support ASEAN’s efforts to bridge digital divides and promote responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.

On this front, PM Wong welcomed the new UN Global Mechanism on ICT Security.

An outcome of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on ICT Security chaired by Singapore, the mechanism is a permanent platform for regular dialogue, capacity-building, and to promote responsible state ICT (Information and Communications Technology) behaviour.

Guterres said in his opening remarks that ASEAN-UN partnership has deepened, but faces strong headwinds, raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, soaring humanitarian needs, cost of living crisis, rising tariffs and energy costs.

Overcoming these and other challenges means holding fast to the power of collaboration, he added.

Noting the impact on the region caused by the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts as well as the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, he reaffirmed the unconditional commitment of the UN to defending the rights and freedom of navigation.

“This is my final ASEAN-UN Summit as Secretary-General, but I will always remain inspired by and committed to this region’s continuing journey,” he said.

Guterres will step down as the UN’s ninth secretary-general on Dec 31, after serving two five-year terms.

PM Wong said ASEAN and the UN share a common purpose of upholding peace and stability, and to create the conditions for people to prosper, and that the UN secretary-general has been steadfast in pursuing these goals.

“As this is your final ASEAN-UN Summit, let me once again join my fellow ASEAN leaders in thanking you for your leadership, your friendship, and your personal commitment to our partnership,” he said.