From regional conflicts and natural disasters to shifting global power dynamics, ASEAN has faced repeated tests over six decades. Its story is one of how dialogue, diplomacy and a shared commitment to cooperation helped keep the region together despite its differences

Discover the milestones that have shaped ASEAN as it marks its 60th anniversary in 2027, the same year Singapore takes over as chair.

In August 1967, five men left the heat of Bangkok for a Thai seaside resort called Bang Saen: Adam Malik of Indonesia, Narciso Ramos of the Philippines, Tun Abdul Razak of Malaysia, S. Rajaratnam of Singapore and their host, Thanat Khoman of Thailand.

There they traded suits for sports shirts, candid conversations and rounds of golf. Rajaratnam did not play golf, but diplomacy was never confined to the fairway.

The mood was more cautious than warm. Indonesia’s confrontation with Malaysia had ended a year earlier. Malaysia and the Philippines were at odds over Sabah. Singapore had been independent for just two years, and Thailand had the Vietnam War on its doorstep.

Years later, Rajaratnam would describe what had brought them there with startling honesty. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said, “was born out of fear rather than idealistic convictions about regionalism”.

The men at Bang Saen were not romantics. They were pragmatists who had worked out that a habit of talking would cost far less than a habit of fighting.

As Singapore prepares to chair ASEAN in 2027, explore the key milestones that have shaped the region through this interactive timeline.

A promise to keep talking

Days later, on Aug 8, 1967, the five signed the Bangkok Declaration. It promised greater economic and cultural cooperation and social progress, and said the region’s future should be shaped by its own people.

ASEAN’s early days were measured in meetings. The founding members met, then met again. Initial wariness slowly gave way to familiarity. They learnt one another’s red lines, when to push and when to hold back, and grew used to asking what their decisions meant for neighbours.

By February 1976, those years of repeated engagement brought the five heads of government to Bali for ASEAN’s first summit, putting the authority of national governments firmly behind the grouping.

There, they signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and the Bali Concord, giving ASEAN clearer ground rules: respect one another’s sovereignty, avoid interference, settle disputes peacefully and deepen cooperation beyond diplomacy.

A decade later, the formality and distance that marked those early meetings had begun to ease. During a 1978 trip to Bonn, the ASEAN foreign ministers were invited to a black-tie dinner. All five turned up in business coats and ties after learning that Rajaratnam had not packed for the occasion. Their German host remarked on their camaraderie and solidarity.

The Bonn trip was one of many taken by the ASEAN ministers to cultivate ties beyond Southeast Asia. Since gaining its first Dialogue Partner in 1974, ASEAN’s global network has grown to 12.

More seats at the table

ASEAN itself also grew. Brunei joined in 1984; by 1999, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia had followed. Timor-Leste became the 11th member in 2025.

More countries at the table meant more differences to manage. Over time, ASEAN developed its own way of managing differences: seeking consensus wherever possible, favouring quiet diplomacy over public confrontation, and keeping dialogue going even when agreement proved elusive. It became known as the ASEAN Way.

Speaking in Washington at a Council on Foreign Relations Dialogue in 2017, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong went to the heart of how the grouping works: “We agree to disagree and we will discuss the matter again one day.”

That willingness to return to the table gradually carried ASEAN beyond diplomacy. Member states found ways to work together on trade, energy and disaster response, with crises such as the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, Cyclone Nargis and Covid-19 pushing regional coordination further.

By 2007, four decades of meetings and agreements had produced a far more complex ASEAN. The ASEAN Charter, signed in Singapore and later ratified by every member state, put its rules, responsibilities and decision-making on a legally binding footing.

The work is not finished

The Charter gave ASEAN a firmer foundation. On it rested a bigger ambition: an ASEAN Community, pursued through successive plans covering trade, connectivity, healthcare, disaster response and education.

That work continues today under a new roadmap stretching to 2045.

Yet the horizon is becoming harder to read. The global order that gave smaller economies relatively stable rules and open markets is being reshaped by trade tensions, rapid technological change and intensifying rivalry between major powers.

Today’s ASEAN is dealing with questions the five men at Bang Saen may not have imagined: how to build a regional digital economy, develop shared approaches to artificial intelligence, link national power grids, and strengthen cooperation on disaster response and climate resilience.



What has endured is the logic that brought them together. National interests remain, as do disagreements. But some interests are better protected – and some problems better tackled – together.

After decades of ASEAN cooperation, some of its achievements are easy to miss because they have become part of everyday life – a flight across the region, goods on supermarket shelves, even some of the electricity powering Singapore homes.



But it is important to remember why the five men chose to stand together: so their countries would have more room to determine their own course.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted at the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos Dialogue in 2025: “No single country in ASEAN may have the same size and scale, but when you add ASEAN up altogether, collectively, we are not small.”



That collective strength depends on members continuing to work together. ASEAN was once an arena for proxy wars during the Cold War, PM Wong said. “We don’t want that to happen again.”



At almost every summit, ASEAN’s leaders line up, cross their arms and take the hands of their neighbours on either side. After all these years, there are more hands in the line, still holding one another.

S’pore’s priorities as 2027 ASEAN chair PM Lawrence Wong (right) receives the ASEAN chairmanship gavel from Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Nov 17. PHOTO: MDDI During the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit under the Philippines Chairmanship on Nov 17, 2026, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced Singapore’s 2027 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships”. The theme signals Singapore’s commitment to work closely with fellow ASEAN member states to strengthen ASEAN’s resilience and connectivity, while expanding ASEAN’s partnerships with more countries and regions to increase its agency in a more fragmented world. This will be critical for ASEAN, particularly on the occasion of ASEAN’s 60th anniversary in 2027. A more open, connected, and resilient ASEAN will be more relevant, and create better opportunities for everyone.

In partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and gov.sg