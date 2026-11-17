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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and ASEAN representatives at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 17.

MANILA - In an increasingly uncertain world, regions that offer stability, openness and opportunities for growth will become more valuable, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 17 as he called on ASEAN and its external partners to keep the Indo-Pacific an inclusive region.

Speaking at several meeting on the final day of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, PM Wong urged his fellow leaders to uphold the rules-based trading system and preserve economic linkages, particularly at a time of greater contestation.

At the summits, PM Wong also pressed for ASEAN and its partners to cooperate more closely on the digital economy and in energy security.

Trade links can be bolstered by making full use of existing agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said at the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) meeting with China, Japan and South Korea.

At a later summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, he said ASEAN and Japan must do more to keep their economies open and connected.

The effective implementation of the RCEP and upgrading of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership will reinforce the commitment to regional economic integration, added PM Wong.

Meanwhile, the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement is also a good opportunity to update the agreement so that it reflects new economic realities, he said during a meeting between ASEAN leaders and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agreement has lowered trade barriers since its conclusion in 2009, but the economies of ASEAN and India have grown and transformed considerably, he added.

He called on his fellow leaders to bring the review to a timely and substantive conclusion, so that the agreement can better serve the needs of businesses

On the digital economy, the Digital Economy Framework Agreement that ASEAN signed on Nov 14 offers an opportunity for the grouping to build more economic linkages with its partners, said PM Wong.

ASEAN looks forward to working with its East Asia Summit (EAS) partners to deepen digital connectivity and interoperability across the region, and to translate the agreement’s commitments into tangible benefits, he added.

EAS brings together the heads of states and governments of ASEAN and its key partners - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US - to discuss political, security and economic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific.

At the meetings with Japan and India, he also expressed hope that their businesses will tap on the agreement to invest in South-east Asia, and scale their digital services across a larger, more connected regional market.

On energy resilience, PM Wong welcomed the APT Leaders’ statement on strengthening energy and food security resilience.

The statement reaffirms the group’s commitment to collective resilience and keeping essential goods and trade flowing even during crises, he said.

As ASEAN works to implement the ASEAN Power Grid, which will help to diversify energy sources and unlock the region’s renewable energy potential, the expertise of its partners, such as Japan, will be invaluable, he noted.

He also welcomed Japan’s continued leadership in the areas of energy resilience and green transition through the Asia Zero Emission Community 2.0 and Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia, or POWERR Asia.

EAS members can also contribute valuable technical expertise and capabilities as ASEAN builds cross-border power interconnections, establish technical and regulatory arrangements for electricity trade, and mobilise financing to accelerate the ASEAN Power Grid, he added.

“By working together on shared challenges, we can build trust, bridge differences, and advance our common interest in a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region,” he told fellow leaders.