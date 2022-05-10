Around half of excess deaths in S'pore last year due to Covid-19

Singapore saw about 1,535 excess deaths last year, after accounting for the country's ageing popu-lation, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

The 804 deaths due to Covid-19 accounted for 52 per cent of this figure, said Mr Ong, who was responding to Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) on the number of excess deaths due to Covid-19 and how the authorities derived the figure.

In his response, Mr Ong explained that the Ministry of Health (MOH) compares death rates across the years to calculate the excess death rate.

There are excess deaths if the death rate in a pandemic goes above that expected in the absence of a pandemic, and over what is expected from the population ageing.

Singapore's age-standardised death rate decreased from 563 to 519 per 100,000 residents between 2017 and 2020. But last year, this rate went up to 557 per 100,000 residents.

In a pandemic, excess deaths will be higher than officially reported deaths directly caused by the disease, Mr Ong said.

He cited a World Health Organisation report which found that global Covid-19 deaths amounted to just over six million, but excess deaths stood at 15 million.

This discrepancy can be explained by several reasons, he said.

First, Covid-19 deaths may be under-reported in certain regions where testing is insufficient or data is hard to collate. Next, people with Covid-19 may have died of other illnesses, with the coronavirus a contributing factor rather than the main cause.

With the pandemic raging around the world, people with chronic ailments may also have put off medical check-ups or treatment, to their own detriment.

Lastly, places where healthcare systems were overwhelmed meant that proper care was denied to many patients, not just those infected with Covid-19.

In Singapore, excess deaths can be attributed to some of these reasons, Mr Ong said.