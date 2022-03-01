Speech Of The Day: Apply minds to succession plan, Christopher de Souza tells 4G leaders

The People's Action Party needs to quickly decide on who Singapore's next prime minister will be, to give him and his team "the longest runway possible before taking over the controls in the cockpit", said Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).

Addressing the country's fourth-generation (4G) leaders directly in Parliament yesterday, he added: "Please apply your minds to succession planning, and articulate swiftly your thinking and choice, as regards leadership, to Singaporeans. They deserve nothing less."

His speech comes nearly a year after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the PAP's first assistant secretary-general, stepped down as leader of the party's 4G team and designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee had initially hoped to relinquish his current post before he turned 70 on Feb 10 this year, but later said he would stay on to see Singapore through the Covid-19 pandemic. While he has not yet named his successor, the front runners are widely understood to be Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is the PAP's second assistant secretary-general.

It is up to the entire 4G team to decide who their leader will be.

In his speech, Mr de Souza noted that Singapore has done well to plan ahead in many policy areas.

But it has not managed to sort out political succession, he said during the debate on the Budget.

"We must ensure that we have successive generations of leaders to see these policies to fruition."

Mr de Souza said Singapore's next prime minister does not need to be the smartest person. But it is essential that he is someone who can bring the team together, he added, illustrating how he and his teammates chose their captain for the national hockey team.

While there were four or five who were better players, Mr de Souza said the captain was chosen "because he could read the game better than any of us, he could gel a team together better than any of us and he understood his opponents and their tactics well".

He added: "The point I am making is that you, the 4G, can choose someone who is not necessarily the smartest. But you need to choose someone who is the best fit to bring together the team."