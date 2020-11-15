America urged to broaden presence in region

Singapore hopes that the United States will further broaden and deepen its presence in this region, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday, highlighting political and security issues, and economy as key areas of cooperation.

Speaking at the 8th Asean-US Summit, PM Lee said the US has been a vital partner for Asean since the end of the second World War, and thanked it for its support to the region during the Covid-19 crisis.

The virtual summit was attended by US national security adviser Robert O'Brien, who represented President Donald Trump.

During the session, PM Lee said Singapore hopes that the US will further broaden and deepen its presence in this region, and welcomes the US' continued security presence in Asia.

He said the Republic appreciates American support for the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, which is the bloc's plan to develop the Indo-Pacific region.

He also noted that operations of the US' Seventh Fleet help strengthen regional security and safeguard the rights of regional countries under international law, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"We also hope to continue to work with the US to uphold the rules-based international order, including by supporting multilateral institutions, and finding multilateral solutions to global challenges like climate change and pandemics," he added.

PM Lee also highlighted the strengthening of Asean-US economic ties, by protecting supply chains, maintaining open and unimpeded trade flows, and safely resuming global travel.

"This would benefit many US companies which have longstanding business interests here," he said.

PM Lee called for the US to continue supporting Asean's efforts to deepen economic integration with partners, such as through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to be signed today, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership which was signed almost three years back.

"There is much strategic value to strengthening economic integration. It gives us a larger mutual stake in one another's growth and well-being, and will help sustain the Asia-Pacific as an oasis of stability and prosperity for many years to come," he said.

In his speech, PM Lee also said that the longstanding US presence in the region has created a stable and conducive environment for peace and stability, fostering regional prosperity and allowing countries to concentrate on economic development.

This has resulted in the economic relationship between Asean and the US growing steadily over the years, with mutual growth and benefit.

The stock of American investments in this region is now US$329 billion (S$443 billion) - exceeding the amount in China, India, Japan and South Korea combined.

"Many American companies are household names in Asean. Even in some of the most remote areas in our region, you can find Coca-Cola and Colgate," said PM Lee.

He said Singapore strongly welcomes the US' continued engagement in the region, such as through the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, which will provide US$1.5 billion to the Asia-Pacific yearly for five years.

"We appreciate that during the Covid-19 crisis, the US has been a supportive partner, providing financial and technical assistance to Asean member states," PM Lee added.

In his opening remarks, Mr O'Brien said: "At this time of global crisis, the US-Asean strategic partnership has become even more important as we work together to combat the coronavirus."

He acknowledged Asean's efforts in keeping key supply chains open, notably the flow of personal protective equipment.

There was disappointment from some quarters that the US once again lacked high-level representation at the summit.

The US-Asean Business Council noted that Mr Trump had participated only once back in 2017, and has sent a representative every year since.

Fabian Koh