All MPs of 14th Parliament seated on same floor for first time

Yesterday's Parliament sitting saw MPs follow a new seating plan that splits them into two teams, each with separate areas for breaks.

The new arrangement removes the minimum one-seat distance between parliamentarians that was adopted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and sees all MPs seated within the main chamber.

This is the first time that all MPs of the 14th Parliament, which opened on Aug 24, 2020, are able to conduct parliamentary proceedings while seated on the same floor.

The new seating plan comes as Singapore has streamlined its safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and as of late last month, removed the 1m safe distancing requirement provided that people are masked up.

This also means that the public galleries are now open to members of the public who wish to attend the sessions in person.

At the start of yesterday's sitting, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said that as Singapore reaches a milestone in its fight against Covid-19, MPs can take heart that in the House, they have remained steadfast in carrying out their duties as parliamentarians with deep commitment, even in the face of crisis.

"We did not let the virus slow us down, and we soldiered on to complete the parliamentary business before us," he said.

"This sense of commitment and solidarity with one another and with Singaporeans must remain strong, as we move into the next phase of fresh challenges but also of opportunities."

Mr Tan also quipped that the two sides of the chamber have been mixed in the new seating arrangement so MPs "can make new friends".

The seats in the Speaker's Gallery are set aside for MPs who are close contacts of Covid-19 cases but have tested negative for the virus, with a separate rostrum available.

Mr Tan added that Parliament will continue to follow the latest public health advisories and make adjustments accordingly.

Yesterday's new arrangement saw Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam retaining their seats on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's left and right side respectively. They are all seated in the section to the right of the Speaker.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is now seated on the left of Mr Teo, one seat closer as Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who originally sat there, is now on Mr Shanmugam's right.

On Mr Wong's left is Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, and on Dr Balakrishnan's right is Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The front rows now seat up to 18 members, up from nine previously.

Some MPs have also changed sides - Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who used to be in the front row on the Speaker's left, is now on the right, while Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who originally sat in the second row diagonally behind PM Lee, is now in the front row across from him, on the left side of the Speaker.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh retains his seat on the left of the Speaker, directly opposite PM Lee.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is seated on Mr Singh's right, while Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on Mr Singh's left.

Before April's sitting, MPs were spaced at least one seat apart and spread out across the main chamber, Speaker's Gallery and Press Gallery.

During the Budget debate period, when at least eight MPs came down with the virus, additional measures were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Those who had been in close contact with a Covid-19 case would have to deliver their speeches from the public galleries on the third floor, reducing the density of people in the chamber.