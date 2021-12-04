Aide, volunteer say WP leaders were not upfront

Both confirm Raeesah's testimony that party leaders asked her not to come clean to House

Unlike what the Workers' Party leaders had claimed, former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan had not been the sole actor in allowing her lie in Parliament to go uncorrected, two party members told a Parliament committee looking into the matter.

In fact, the leaders had asked her to "take the information to the grave", and by not being transparent about their own role, they had been highly unfair to the former MP, Ms Loh Pei Ying and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan added.

Ms Loh, who was Ms Khan's secretarial assistant, and Mr Nathan, a WP member assisting Ms Khan, were testifying before Parliament's Committee of Privileges.

Ms Loh has been a party member for 10 years, and was WP chief Pritam Singh's secretarial assistant. Mr Nathan has been a volunteer since 2013, became a member in 2016 and had been in the council of the WP youth wing.

They corroborated Ms Khan's testimony to the committee, that WP leaders had asked her not to confess about having lied. Both knew by Aug 7 that what Ms Khan said in Parliament on Aug 3 was not truthful, after she confessed to them.

Ms Loh said she was assuaged that the party's leaders had been informed. However, she soon realised they wanted Ms Khan to batten down and keep to her untruthful story, instead of coming clean to the House, she said.

When Ms Khan again repeated her lie in Parliament on Oct 4, Ms Loh felt shocked and scared for her. It turned out that Mr Singh had met Ms Khan a day earlier to talk about it, and indicated that he would leave it up to her to decide if she wanted to tell the truth in Parliament. He also told Ms Khan that he would not judge her. This was related to Ms Loh and Mr Nathan by Mr Singh, during a meeting on Oct 12.

Asked about the matter by the committee, Ms Loh said she was disappointed with what Mr Singh had said to Ms Khan. Mr Nathan, meanwhile, said he felt Mr Singh had been rather indecisive.

When the party set up a disciplinary panel to look into Ms Khan's conduct on Nov 2, both Ms Loh and Mr Nathan were shocked, given the role the leadership had played.

Ms Loh said she felt the panel composition - Mr Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap - was self-serving, as they were the very people who had advised Ms Khan on what to do and played a part in allowing the matter to drag on.

Mr Nathan felt any inquiry should have been done earlier, since the panel's members already knew of Ms Khan's lies since Aug 8.

He added the panel had contributed to an uninformed, biased and jaundiced view of the incident, because it had invited WP members and volunteers to give their views on the incident without revealing that Ms Khan had acted with the guidance of the senior WP leaders now making up the panel.

Eventually, Ms Loh and Mr Nathan met the panel on Nov 25, and told the three WP leaders they should tell the public the true events that took place. They said not disclosing the full events would be highly unfair to Ms Khan.

Ms Loh told the Parliament committee what Mr Singh had said on Thursday was not completely true.

"Ms Khan's mistake and the extent of her mistake is lying in Parliament on three occasions. But beyond that she is not a sole actor in how things transpired, and when she could, when she felt the need to come clean, she had informed leadership of the matter," she said.

"In case anyone thinks I am coming in with an agenda, I just want to clarify that I've been a member of WP for 10 years and I've given the cause a reasonable amount of my personal time and my youth."

Tearing up, she added: "I'm very aware of the ramifications of what I've shared... it pains me greatly. But to me, beyond anything else, it's important to be truthful to my country. I'm genuinely very afraid of what will happen after."

Timeline of events from special report

AUG 3

During a speech in Parliament, Ms Raeesah Khan said she had accompanied a rape survivor to a police station to make a police report three years ago. She alleged that the police officer had made comments about the victim's dressing, and the fact that she had been drinking. Ms Khan declined to provide more details when asked.

AUG 7

Ms Khan spoke to Mr Pritam Singh and told him she had lied in her Aug 3 speech.

AUG 8

Ms Khan met Mr Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap at Mr Singh's house.

She said the trio reacted with "incredible disappointment" and anger, but also compassion, when she told them her Aug 3 statement was false.

According to Ms Khan, they advised her that the best thing to do would be to "retain the narrative". She said the leaders had decided they would keep the lie in place if Ms Khan were not pressed on it, as there would be no need to "clarify the truth".

After the meeting, Ms Khan then sent a text message to WP member Yudhishthra Nathan and her secretarial assistant Loh Pei Ying, saying: "Hey guys, I just met Pritam, Sylvia and Faisal. And we spoke about the Muslim issues and the police accusation. I told them what I told you guys, and they've agreed that the best thing to do is to take the information to the grave. They also suggested that I write a statement to send out this evening."

Ms Khan subsequently released a statement on Facebook on the Muslim issues that her message referred to.

OCT 3

Mr Singh visited Ms Khan at her home. According to Ms Khan, her understanding of their conversation was that there would be "no judgment" from him if she were to continue or "retain" the narrative.

OCT 4

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam pressed Ms Khan to provide details of the incident. Ms Khan later met Mr Singh and Ms Lim at his office to discuss the next steps.

She said there was no discussion about why she did not comply with any instruction or order from Mr Singh to clarify the truth, contrary to his account of events at a WP press conference on Thursday.

OCT 7

Ms Khan sought advice from Mr Singh and Ms Lim when she received an e-mail from the police for an interview.

According to her, they directed her to not respond and ignore the request, as the police could not compel her to speak to them.

OCT 12

Ms Khan met Mr Singh and Ms Lim. After some discussion, it was decided that Ms Khan should come clean and tell the truth. She also said she was told there would not be any disciplinary action taken against her.

OCT 20

The police said they could not identify the case despite an extensive search, and that Ms Khan had not responded to two requests for an interview.

NOV 1

Ms Khan clarified in Parliament that she had lied on Aug 3 and Oct 4.

NOV 2

The WP formed a disciplinary panel to look into the matter, a move that Ms Khan said "shocked and surprised" her.

NOV 8

Ms Khan appeared before the WP panel.

NOV 29

At a meeting, Mr Singh and Ms Lim suggested to Ms Khan that she should resign, for her well-being and because she no longer had the support of her fellow Sengkang GRC MPs.

NOV 30

Ms Khan resigned from the WP.

DEC 2 AND 3

Ms Khan, her legislative assistant Mike Lim Hang Ling, Ms Loh and Mr Nathan gave evidence to the Committee of Privileges.

