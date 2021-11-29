Activists call for more empathy, diversity for PAP to stay relevant

Before People's Action Party (PAP) members can talk about emerging stronger from Covid-19, it is important to acknowledge some of the bubbles they find themselves in, how these lead to divides seen today, and what it will take to overcome them, said the party's youngest MP yesterday.

Part of the solution to avoid groupthink and echo chambers is to ensure diversity among not only PAP MPs, but also members at all levels, said another speaker.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Samdin called on activists to fix their empathy deficit and grow more comfortable in understanding views they disagree with. She noted that at workplaces, schools and homes, the effects of inter-generational differences, racial intolerance and shifting gender roles can be felt.

"As a younger Malay woman, I've been in spaces where I feel these divides very deeply," said Ms Nadia, 31, a first-term MP. She cautioned that people have to be conscious of their inherent biases and recognise that the precious common space between friends and neighbours is one that needs to be taken care of.

"The differences in society are not a threat; they are opportunities for us to have hard conversations. I hope that we will have them and in listening, be at least open to the possibility of changing our minds," said Ms Nadia, one of four party activists who spoke at the PAP Convention.

"We have always been a party of action, and empathy is how we will continue to stay relevant and continue to take meaningful action for our Singaporeans."

In his speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that the new generation wants to see more debate, contestation and questioning of established ideas. "The PAP must respond to this and show Singaporeans that we are not afraid of opposing views or being challenged, that we encourage healthy discourse. We welcome good ideas wherever they may come from," he said.

Bukit Timah branch secretary Gho Sze Kee, 42, called for a diversity in perspectives - in age, gender, race and background - and renewal to ensure effective communication with voters and get a better sense of the ground.

She noted that at the 2020 General Election, the PAP fielded its largest group of female candidates. But the branches also see women taking on more roles, she said, adding that 26.9 per cent of branch chairs - usually the PAP candidate - and 12.9 per cent of branch secretaries are female.

"This clearly does not reflect the gender distribution of our voters," she said. "We must empower more women to helm the running of branches. Gender diversity is essential to the PAP."

Ms Gho, an in-house legal counsel, said a challenge for the party is to uncover and attract more diverse believers to its cause, and tap their strengths.

"Like other long-ruling political parties in other countries, we run the risk of complacency," she said. "We have to avoid the dangers of groupthink and stagnation; we must not wallow in our own echo chambers."

Ms Nadia also spoke of the need to better partner young people. She pointed out that they are not apathetic; many are involved in ground-up initiatives, social enterprises and volunteering for a variety of causes.

But many feel disconnected and see existing institutions as too slow a way to create change so they self-organise, plan their own social movements and occupy spaces online.

"Where red tape stops them, our youth will get things done in their own way, with or without us. Let it be with us - and let us continue to take action as a party which values empathy, relevant for every generation," said Ms Nadia.

PAP chairman Gan Kim Yong, who is Trade and Industry Minister, said many Singaporeans are already stepping up to partner the Government in building an inclusive, sustainable home.

He added: "Many of our youth are keen to participate in deciding their own future and are speaking up like never before. We must let them feel that they have a space to own and a part to play in our party, and in charting the path forward for Singapore."

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, 43, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees, spoke about strengthening the links between the PAP and the unions, which he felt were largely among leaders and key representatives on both sides. "We must move it to all members of our organisations," he said.

These efforts must go beyond vulnerable groups, to reach professionals, managers and executives, the sandwiched class, those in the gig economy and other workers in new sectors where issues may be different from the past, he added.