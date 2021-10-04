Academic activities not under threat from proposed law, says MHA

Academics who present their research overseas, write for international journals and receive international funding, will not fall afoul of the proposed law to counter foreign interference, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday.

It was responding to academics Cherian George, Chong Ja Ian, Linda Lim and Teo You Yenn, who had expressed concerns in an editorial published on Academia.sg last Friday.

The editorial said the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill (Fica), in its current form, would "suddenly transform activities that are currently encouraged into a legal minefield".

It also listed activities that could be affected by Fica, including "presenting research at overseas conferences, writing for international journals and multi-author book projects, publishing in and reviewing for prestigious academic presses, participating in international collaborative research projects, partaking of fellowships, visiting appointments and training programmes, and participation in international funding opportunities".

In a Facebook post yesterday, MHA said: "Please allow us to state without qualification: None of these activities will be affected by Fica.

"If the professors are able to get their articles accepted in international journals, their books published by prestigious academic presses overseas, or if they receive splendid fellowships and awards from any foreign university, they will face no hindrance whatsoever from Fica - or for that matter, any other law in Singapore."

Fica targets foreign interference in domestic politics conducted through hostile information campaigns and local proxies. It grants MHA powers to issue directions compelling Internet platforms to block accounts, and require politically significant people to declare foreign affiliations, among others.

MHA added that Fica will also not hinder other examples of Singaporean academics involved in foreign collaborations and online dissemination cited by the editorial:

• A PhD student who challenges "the criminalisation of gay sex" in an online cultural studies journal published by a research centre based at Osaka University;

• A journal article in Asia Bioethic Review spotlighting the "multiple barriers to access" to healthcare faced by migrant workers in Singapore, where one of the co-authors is employed by a university overseas,

• A political scientist on a webinar sponsored by the University of Sydney speaking about "current political issues in Singapore".

MHA said: "What possible reason can there be for Fica to apply in any of these instances?"

It added that Fica would apply only if a Singaporean academic was acting on behalf of a foreign agency to conduct a hostile online information campaign directed against Singapore's public interest, such as to create discord and unrest among Singaporeans. "Discussion on any number of controversial issues - in foreign journals, in foreign symposia, in foreign universities - will not be touched by Fica," it said.

The academics who wrote the editorial said internationalisation is one criterion considered in university rankings and acknowledged that Singaporean universities occupy "stratospheric positions in international league tables".

But this "enviable" reputation could not have been acquired if the Government were as oppressive and authoritarian as the editorial suggests, MHA said.

It added that the same group of professors had raised similar concerns about the passage of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, or Pofma, but no academic paper has been blocked by Pofma till now.

MHA said: "Our academics have remained free to pursue whatever research they wish on any subject, neither have the international rankings of our universities been affected in the wake of Pofma. We are certain that Fica will similarly allow for the same in the future."

The academics, responding in a Facebook post yesterday, said: "MHA's assurance, while a welcome start, is incomplete and inconclusive."

They asked why key terms in the Bill have to be defined so broadly that Fica could conceivably cover the legitimate work of academics and other active citizens. They also warned that Fica "will feed into a culture that already strongly discourages critical, public-facing academic work, encouraging further self-censorship by university administrators".

Fica will be debated during the Parliament sitting today.