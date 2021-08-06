About 780 ex-offenders hired under govt scheme

Around 780 former offenders have been hired between September last year and this February, with support from a government scheme introduced in August last year to encourage firms to hire more locals.

This number makes up 56 per cent of former offenders helped by Yellow Ribbon Singapore to find a job after being released from prison, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Tuesday.

He said the remaining 44 per cent were ineligible for the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) scheme because their employers did not meet the requirement of having increased their local headcount from last August.

The Government has set aside $1 billion to provide wage support under the JGI, with firms that hire locals aged 40 and above, people with disabilities or former offenders receiving co-payments of up to 50 per cent of the first $6,000 of their gross monthly income for up to 18 months.

In response to questions in Parliament from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) on the JGI's impact on the employability of ex-offenders, Dr Tan said that from September last year to February this year, Yellow Ribbon had helped around more than a third of offenders released from prison, with 96 per cent of those assisted eventually finding a job.

Employers that have hired ex-offenders through agencies that help with employability and reintegration - including Yellow Ribbon, the Industrial and Services Co-operative Society, or halfway houses engaged by the Singapore Prison Service - will receive JGI co-payments of up to $54,000 for these hires.

Dr Tan said environmental services, food services, logistics, wholesale trade and construction were the top five hiring sectors, collectively accounting for almost eight in 10 of JGI-supported ex-offenders.

Yellow Ribbon also assigns a career coach for up to a year, to work closely with and support both the former offender and employer.

Mr Murali asked how it could be ensured that former offenders are treated fairly after wage support under the JGI ends next month.

Dr Tan said: "If the worker, whether an ex-offender or not, proves his value to the company, it serves and is in the best interest of the employer to keep him on its workforce even after the JGI support has ended.

"Otherwise, the employer would have wasted expense and months of effort training the new hire, and risk losing a skilled worker to competitors."

He added, however, that with business circumstances and manpower needs constantly changing, not all employers would be able to retain every single worker.

Workers who need help can approach Workforce Singapore for career-matching services, and former offenders can reach out to Yellow Ribbon, said Dr Tan.

"I would like to give all workers the assurance that unfair treatment will be taken seriously," he said. "Any employee who experiences unfair treatment can approach the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, or Tafep, which will investigate such complaints."