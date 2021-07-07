For Subscribers
A debate on foreigners, falsehoods and fairness
Words carry weight, and in politics, their effect is amplified. The stories that come from them can shape the national conversation or stir up discontent.
This was a point Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sought to drive home in Parliament yesterday, when he issued a sharp warning to the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on propagating falsehoods and "seductively simplistic" arguments about the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca).