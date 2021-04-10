8 in 10 polled feel PAP should pick 4G leader in a year or two

Eight in 10 Singaporeans polled by The Straits Times felt the People's Action Party (PAP) should pick its next fourth-generation (4G) leader within two years, a result that political observers said points to a desire for greater clarity and certainty on the ruling party's leadership transition.

About half the respondents also said they were at least somewhat concerned about succession in Singapore, given Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's decision to step aside as leader of the PAP's 4G team and take himself out of the running to be Singapore's next prime minister.