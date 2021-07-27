72,000 have received at least one dose of Sinovac vaccine here

About 72,000 people here have received at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine, and about 17,000 have received their second doses, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament yesterday.

Of these, 28 per cent are Singaporeans who are mostly young, said the minister. He added that of those who have taken the Sinovac vaccine and are over 60, less than 10 per cent are Singaporeans.

Mr Ong, who was giving an update on the Government's response to Covid-19, noted that if the supply of 200,000 doses which the Government has procured is insufficient to cater to the demand, private clinics can bring in additional supply.

This, he added, is Singapore's approach to any vaccine on the World Health Organisation's emergency use listing, under the country's special access route for vaccines.

Mr Ong also revealed that as at July 9, the Government has received 10 adverse event reports following vaccination with the Sinovac vaccine. These comprise mainly allergic reactions, such as itch and rashes.

The Sinovac vaccine, which is not included in Singapore's national vaccination programme, has shown variable protection across multiple studies carried out internationally, with the most complete analysis showing an efficacy of 51 per cent. In contrast, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccines, both mRNA vaccines and part of the national vaccination programme, have shown an efficacy rate of around 90 per cent.

Beyond these vaccines, Singapore is continually reviewing its portfolio of Covid-19 jabs and could be bringing in new ones soon, said Mr Ong. "We plan to bring in non-mRNA vaccines that are robustly assessed for quality, safety and effectiveness. This should happen before the end of the year, subject to supply and regulatory approval."

Touching on concessions on safe management measures for Sinovac vaccines, Mr Ong said the data on the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine against the Delta variant, a more contagious strand of Covid-19, is still building up. Sinovac has recently submitted requested additional data and the Government is currently studying it, he said.

"The Health Sciences Authority and our expert committee are going through the various data. When the evidence justifies it, we will certainly want to extend the concessions to individuals who have received the Sinovac or other vaccines which may qualify," he said.

Mr Ong also gave an update of reports of heart conditions associated with the vaccines. As at June 30, the Government has received 12 reports of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the lining outside the heart, in people after receiving an mRNA vaccine dose. One is a full-time national serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces who is below 30 years old.

Current data suggests there is a very small risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving a second mRNA vaccine dose, particularly in males below age 30. But the authorities and experts have both said such cases are extremely rare and it remains unclear if the vaccines are responsible for them.

PLAN FOR MORE VACCINES We plan to bring in non-mRNA vaccines that are robustly assessed for quality, safety and effectiveness. This should happen before the end of the year, subject to supply and regulatory approval. HEALTH MINISTER ONG YE KUNG

As a precaution, experts have advised that people, especially adolescents and younger men, avoid strenuous physical activity for a week after receiving either of their mRNA vaccine doses.

"While there is a small increased risk among those in the younger age groups relative to the baseline rate, the local incidence rate remains low," he said.

Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa asked if more help can be given to seniors to book appointments for the Sinovac jab, as according to her, some are unable to get one.

Mr Ong said this should not be the case, given how there are more than 20 clinics able to administer the Sinovac jab. "But if you can give me the contact, we are more than happy to help them facilitate and make an appointment."