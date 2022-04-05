7 key changes proposed

The Adoption of Children Bill 2022 proposes seven key changes to current laws:

• The new Bill makes clearer the proposed thresholds and circumstances, and specifies more grounds where the court may dispense with the need for the birth parents' consent to adoption if a family wants to adopt a child. This will include cases where the birth parents have intentionally abused the child.

• Those who have been convicted of serious crimes, including sexual abuse, drug offences and violence, will not be allowed to adopt unless the court determines there are exceptional circumstances to permit the adoption.

• It will be an offence to advertise a child for adoption with any information or picture which can identify the child, unless with approval from the Guardian-in-Adoption (GIA) appointed by the Minister for Social and Family Development. The GIA ensures the adopted child's best interests are protected.

• Every adoption agency must make public its fees to enable prospective parents to be more informed about the cost of adoption.

• Adoption-related payments will be regulated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to ensure that adoption agencies charge for only reasonable items.

• It will be an offence for adoption agents to do anything fraudulently, use duress, undue influence or other improper means to obtain consent for adoption.

• It will also be an offence for anyone to provide materially false or misleading information to the authorities in order to adopt.