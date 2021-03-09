63 cases of employers not paying workers' medical bills from 2016 to 2020

Between 2016 and last year, there were 63 cases of employers not paying the medical bills of their migrant workers, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

He added that for the vast majority of these substantiated cases, employers paid up shortly after administrative actions were taken by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The remainder were prosecuted under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Responding to Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) on migrant workers' healthcare needs, he reiterated that employers are responsible for their workers' medical expenses incurred in Singapore.

Injured workers have to be certified medically fit to fly, and fulfil any requirements to be physically present here to process work injury or salary claims, before being repatriated. MOM took action against two errant employers for the illegal repatriation of migrant workers in the past five years, said Mr Zaqy.

Employers may claim medical expenses from insurance plans they are mandated to purchase and maintain for their workers. The minimum coverage of $15,000 typically is enough to foot 95 per cent of all hospital bills arising from non-work injuries. Most employers also buy work injury insurance coverage of at least $45,000 per accident, which will also cover 95 per cent of work injury bills, said Mr Zaqy.

Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng later added that for the remaining 5 per cent with hospitalisation bills exceeding coverage amounts, MOM, together with the Ministry of Health, has a special fund to draw on to ensure no worker is denied the care he needs.

Mr Zaqy said that in medical emergencies, hospitals will proceed even without a Letter of Guarantee, typically requested from employers prior to treatment. But for non-emergency cases, hospitals may ask for the letter before treatment, for assurance that the employer is able to pay. Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked if MOM could review this requirement.

Said Mr Zaqy: "Personally, I do not think this is needed, but the hospitals have a very different view... We will continue to work with the hospitals to assure them."

He added that MOM is reviewing medical insurance coverage, to help employers better manage large, unexpected expenses and give both employers and workers greater peace of mind.