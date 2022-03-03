$600m in costs cut from project proposals last year

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) managed to cut costs amounting to $600 million, of projects submitted for approval last year, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah yesterday.

The amount represents about 4 per cent of the projects' capital costs of $14.4 billion, she added during the debate on MOF's budget in Parliament.

But it is not just about reducing upfront initial costs, such as for construction. The Government also works with agencies to optimise designs to reduce total life-cycle costs, including the operating costs when the projects are completed, she said.

For example, the Land Transport Authority is using a power supply system for the Cross Island Line that will allow for more efficient power transmission.

"This reduces total energy usage and the number of substations required. This is expected to result in life-cycle cost savings of about $280 million," she said.

MOF also works with development agencies to maintain strong accountability and controls for the management of major infrastructure projects, she added.

She also responded to Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) and Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) who asked about strengthening accountability and governance for spending. Ms Indranee noted that risk assessments and even authentications are done before companies get payouts, such as those to support firms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite these efforts, given the unprecedented complexity and the need for urgent disbursement across the board through the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), there were some mistakes which are deeply regretted," she acknowledged.

Out of the $370 million JSS overpayments discovered earlier, the Government has recovered over 99 per cent and is working on recovering the rest, she said.

As for raising the goods and services tax (GST) rate by 2 percentage points, Ms Indranee said when effected, this is expected to contribute to an additional 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product a year, which is estimated to be about $3.5 billion. This is less than the projected increase in healthcare spending, which could amount to over 1 percentage point of GDP by 2030," she said.

At the same time, the enhanced permanent GST Voucher scheme will cost about $500 million more per year in the next financial year, she noted.

"The GST Voucher scheme benefits the lower-to middle-income Singaporean households, including most retiree households. This is one of the ways we make our system of taxes and transfers a fair and progressive one."

She also responded to Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party who asked about exempting essential goods from the GST.

"The Government does not believe that basic essentials should be exempt," Ms Indranee said.

"What we do is we apply GST across the board for everybody. But we ensure that the lower-income (households) are buffered against this and the middle-income (ones) also receive a certain amount of benefits so they get some buffer as well."

MOF will also strengthen Singapore as a trusted, open and effective business hub, she said.

This will be done through enhancing corporate governance to combat money laundering and terrorism, financing and other threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

"Second, we will work with businesses to improve the efficiency of processes such as tax filing, payments and trade," she said.

The Government is also playing its part as a socially and environmentally responsible buyer, by requiring eligible suppliers to be accredited with a progressive wage mark from March 2023, as part of efforts to support low-wage workers.