6 key issues to look out for

The Covid-19 pandemic has been repeatedly described as the crisis of a generation by Singapore's leaders. It remains uncertain how long it will take for Singapore's economy to recover from the pandemic, given the possible emergence of new virus variants and the occasional flare-ups in other countries.

The economic consequences of the pandemic, including the sharpest drop in employment level last year in more than two decades, led to a draw on the country's reserves for the second Budget in a row this year.